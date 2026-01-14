Watch: 'This Isn't Seattle!' - Cop Uses Painful Sternal Rub to Stop Non-Compliant Woman's Fake Seizure and It's Priceless

It’s a video from last year, but it’s only going viral now, and it’s going viral for a cop’s simple message for a woman who would try to fake a seizure to avoid arrest:

“This isn’t Seattle.”

So, just the fact’s, ma’am, from a station that is in Seattle, KING-TV, on the February case out of Bonney Lake, Washington:

Deputies in Pierce County responded to 122nd Street East in Bonney Lake around 4 p.m. on Sunday after the 37-year-old suspect was reported. When deputies arrived, they found the woman with a brown jacket featuring a UPS logo and a fake badge. When contacted, the woman told deputies she was “doing a photography thing,” according to probable cause documents. The woman had visible “bulges” in her pockets, and deputies recovered a pistol upon a search. She also was carrying a Wal-Mart bag that had “multiple burglary tools,” including side cutting pliers, bolt cutters, window punch and dozens of “random small keys.”

Well, that doesn’t sound like a UPS driver with a photography side-hustle, so suddenly, she went into paroxysms — just as police found a gun in a vehicle.

“What are you doing?” the cop asked. “That is the worst fake seizure I have ever seen. Knock it off.”

“Snap out of it. You’re having a seizure? I want to make sure you’re okay,” the cop said as his partner applies a sternal rub. “Breathe. Breathe and stop pretending you have a seizure. You’re not having a seizure.”

“I have seizures! I have seizures!” the woman yells, even though she was miraculously cured by the sternal rub.

“We have one fake seizure. Can you send fire?” the cop said.

In the fuller video, it becomes clear that not only did she have a gun and burglary supplies, she also had dope and was a convicted felon.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.







Before the “seizure,” when she was being detained and thought there was no risk of getting arrested, the police had other news for her.

“You’re being detained. Sit down. Sit down. Otherwise you’re going in handcuffs. There’s two ways to do this. This isn’t Seattle,” the officer said.

She did it the hard way, and then learned what the hard way would entail.

“You had a gun. You’re a felon. You’re faking stuff. The fire department’s going to come over here. These people are taxpayers. You’re wasting their time and money,” the officer said later in the arrest.

“I don’t want to go back to prison, sir,” she said.

According to KIRO-TV, that was going to be hard. Not only did 37-year-old Heather Bevier have a long list of felonies, and a gun, and drugs, but pretty much everything else on her indicated she was a serious operator.

“We found credit cards. We found social security cards, Washington State ID cards, and membership cards. It was very organized. She had a binder with all these different pieces of personal identifying information,” Deputy Stephen Cloninger with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office remarked.

“She’s a pretty prolific criminal. She has a lot going on and is probably responsible for quite a few outstanding cases,” he added.

As of January 2026, public records do not indicate whether Bevier’s case has been disposed of yet. A social media account that appeared to be associated with Bevier claimed in August that she was going to report to prison in October to serve 64 months.

But given the acting job that she delivered when she was getting arrested last February, would you believe her, given the lack of a public paper trail?

