Commentary

Watch: Ivy League School Has Enough, Arrests Pro-Palestinian Protesters and Clears Their Tent Camp

 By George C. Upper III  April 22, 2024 at 9:46am
Nearly 50 anti-Israel protesters were arrested Monday morning at Hewitt University Quadrangle at the center of Yale University’s New Haven, Connecticut, campus.

According to a live blog from The Yale Daily News, police began gathering around the area — often referred to as Beinecke Plaza — before 7:00 that morning, blocking entrances to the area.

The outlet said that the protesters had been present for three nights.

Just before 7:00, police began warning protesters that they would be arrested in “a few minutes” if they did not leave the area, according to the blog and video posted to X by Steve McGuire, who is listed on the website of the American Council of Trustees and Alumni as the Paul & Karen Levy Fellow in Campus Freedom.

Shortly thereafter, a police representative told the Daily News that 13 protesters had been arrested. Yale Police Lt. Roosevelt Martinez later confirmed that multiple students had been arrested for trespassing and were being transported for processing.

Police began taking down the protesters’ tents about 15 minutes later, according to the outlet.

By 7:52, the Daily News reported: “Remaining protesters remaining on the Plaza have been arrested. No students are left on the Plaza.”

Throughout the incident, protesters chanted anti-Israeli and pro-Palestinian slogans, some of which stated that the Yale Police Department, Ku Klux Klan, and Israel Defense Forces were “all the same.”

Yale Police Chief Anthony Campbell told the Daily News that 40 to 45 individuals had been arrested but would be released after being processed. The outlet noted that at least a few of them rejoined protesters after their release.

McGuire posted video of some of the protesters being taken into custody.

With the quadrangle cleared, protesters moved to occupy local intersections instead.

Protesters, including Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s daughter, were also arrested at Columbia University last week. CNN said the situation there had escalated into a “full-blown crisis.”

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George C. Upper III
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
