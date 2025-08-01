Watch: Jabbering Kamala Whines to Colbert About State of 'The System' That She Helped Run for 8 Years

Two-time failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris accidentally dunked on herself when she cited the “broken system” as the main reason she decided not to run for governor of California, her home state.

The former vice president unintentionally made the self-incriminating statement Thursday to soon-to-be-unemployed Stephen Colbert, the left-wing host of “The Late Show.”

When Colbert asked why Harris wasn’t going to run for governor in 2026, the career politician lamented it’s because “The System” is too broken for her to consider stepping back into the political arena.

“I am a devout public servant. I have spent my entire career in service of the people,” the former U.S. senator said. “For now, I don’t want to go back in ‘The System.’

“I think it’s broken,” Harris said, referring to “The System.”

“I always believed that as fragile as our democracy is, our systems would be strong enough to defend our most fundamental principles. And I think, right now, that they’re not as strong as they need to be,” Harris said.

“And I just don’t want to — for now — I don’t want to go back in ‘The System,’” she added.

Harris appeared on “The Late Show” to monetize her stint as VP by shilling her new book.

“I want to travel the country,” she said. “I want to listen to people. I want to talk with people. And I don’t want it to be transactional, where I’m asking for their vote.”

As a reminder, Harris is not asking people for their vote this time, but she is asking them to buy her book — which means she’s asking for their money.

For reference, Harris, 60, has been part of “The System” that she claims is irretrievably broken for more than half her life.

So if she wants to find out who broke “The System,” she should look in the mirror.

Harris has never held a private sector job, having entered politics a year after graduating from law school.

She joined “The System” in 1990 as a deputy district attorney in Alameda County, California.

She then worked her way up the political chain with the help of her married lover, Willie Brown, the then-Speaker of the California Assembly.

Brown later served as mayor of San Francisco from 1996 to 2004.

During Brown’s tenure, Harris was appointed the District Attorney of San Francisco and was later promoted to Attorney General of California.

From 2017-2021, Harris was a U.S. senator, before being elevated as vice president in the Biden administration.

She usurped incumbent president Joe Biden’s spot as the 2024 Democratic presidential candidate before being trounced on Election Day by President Donald Trump.

Looking at her career, it’s undisputed that Kamala Harris has been part of “The System” she claims is broken her entire working life.

So it’s farcically absurd for her to trash “The System” as corrupt without shouldering much of the blame herself for its degeneracy.

Clownish statements like these once again spotlight Democrats’ shameless victim cosplaying and blame-shifting.

