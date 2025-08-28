Watch: Jake Tapper Pauses Coverage to Lecture Viewers About Catholic School Shooter's Pronouns

CNN host Jake Tapper took a mass shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis and turned it into a lecture about pronouns.

The shooting occurred at Annunciation Catholic School during a morning Mass around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Two children, ages 8 and 10, were killed, ABC News confirmed.

Seventeen others, including 14 children between 6 and 15 and three adults, were wounded.

Police said all the injured were expected to survive.

The shooter, identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman, a former student of the school, died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Westman’s mother, Mary Grace Westman, had allowed him to change his name from Robert to Robin in 2019, to better fit his “gender identity,” reportedly.

Far-left Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was quick to condemn scapegoating the “transgender community,” as did other Democrats on Wednesday before all the blood had dried.

Tapper, however, went even further. He made it his mission to make sure his viewers knew the shooter’s gender identity and that it was respected.

While speaking with CNN correspondent Brian Todd, Tapper interrupted to stress a correction.

“The Minneapolis Star Tribune says, according to court records, because there’s been some confusion about what the shooter’s name was. Robin Westman’s mother applied to change her child’s name in 2019. It was at one point Robert Paul Westman,” Tapper said.

BREAKING: CNN's Jake Tapper defends the trans shooter swopping gender identities and scolds people for using the wrong pronouns: TAPPER: … because there's been some confusion about what the shooter's name was. BRIAN TODD: yes. TAPPER: Robin Westman's mother applied to… pic.twitter.com/yqQwtvFmK9 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 27, 2025

“Correct,” Todd replied.

Tapper then doubled down.

“But since she identifies as a female and wants her name to reflect that identification was underage, it’s now Robin Westman,” he said.

Todd never brought up gender identity in his report. That didn’t stop Tapper from forcing it into the conversation.

At no point in his commentary about two murdered children and 17 others injured did he question why the killer snapped.

Instead, he used airtime to make sure a suicidal maniac who shot children would not be misgendered.

Tapper’s obsession with not offending a dead murderer is yet another reason CNN can’t keep viewers.

The network is consistently in last place, and clips like this one explain why. For 24 hours a day, CNN pumps out content meant to please liberals at home and tired travelers in airports.

What Tapper should have asked is why so many who identify as transgender have been violent in recent years.

That question never came up because it would not fit the narrative CNN and others protect at all costs.

