GOP Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, left, brought the receipts after House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, right, called him a liar for saying Jeffries had solicited campaign donations from convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
GOP Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, left, brought the receipts after House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, right, called him a liar for saying Jeffries had solicited campaign donations from convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Watch: James Comer Brings Hard Evidence to House Floor After Hakeem Jeffries Calls Him a 'Stone-Cold Liar'

 By Randy DeSoto  November 20, 2025 at 2:44pm
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer brought the receipts Thursday after House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called him a “stone-cold liar” for saying his campaign had invited Jeffrey Epstein to a fundraising event.

“I’ve taken to the floor today to respond to Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries calling me a ‘stone-cold liar’ during a press conference defending the recent discovery of Democrats’ communication with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein,” Comer began.

The Oversight chairman went on to note that his committee subpoenaed Epstein estate documents, over 30,000 pages in all, and released them to the public earlier this year.

“In the end, after full transparency by the Republicans on the Oversight Committee, there was nothing new about the president’s former relationship with Epstein, and certainly nothing scandalous,” Comer said, referring to President Donald Trump.

“But we did find two Democratic members of Congress had communication with Jeffrey Epstein,” he continued, first pointing to the well-publicized case of Democratic Virgin Islands delegate Stacey Plaskett, who texted with Epstein during a 2019 congressional hearing aimed at hurting Trump.

“But the second communication was this email, right here, where Hakeem Jeffries’ campaign reached out directly to Jeffrey Epstein, soliciting campaign dollars for the ‘Brooklyn Barack,’” Comer said, pointing to a blown-up image of the email he brought to the House floor.

The Republican highlighted that Jeffries denied its existence and then proceeded to read the email out loud.

He first noted it was addressed directly to Epstein, “and that’s the real Jeffrey Epstein, not Jasmine Crockett’s Jeffrey Epstein.”

Crockett had falsely accused Trump Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin of receiving campaign contributions while a member of Congress from Epstein, but she referred to 2020 donations made by Zeldin’s doctor of the same name, rather than the notorious sex criminal Epstein, who had died in prison the year prior.

The email contained an invitation to attend a 2013 fundraising dinner with Jeffries and then-President Barack Obama.

The campaign staff billed it as “an opportunity to get to know Hakeem better.”

Jeffries was asked Wednesday about the email after Comer had made his original allegation from the House floor.

“Are you saying that your fundraisers never solicited money from Jeffrey Epstein in exchange for a meet and greet? Because that’s what he’s saying, that there are emails proving it,” the reporter asked.

“I have no idea what James Comer is talking about in terms of anything any prior consultant may have sent,” Jeffries responded.

The minority leader then mischaracterized what Comer had said Wednesday, saying the Republican accused him of having dinner with Epstein and taking a donation from him.

Having set up the straw man, Jeffries charged,  “He’s a stone-cold liar!”


Comer made no such allegations on Wednesday, only that Jeffries invited Epstein to a fundraising dinner.

“Another email shows Democrat fundraisers invited Epstein to an event — or to meet privately — with Hakeem Jeffries as part of their 2013 effort to win a majority. So Hakeem Jeffries’ campaign solicited money from Jeffrey Epstein. That’s what we found in the last document batch,” the congressman said.

So score one for Comer: He told the truth, and Jeffries did not.

While Democrats clearly hoped the release of the Epstein files would hurt Trump, they may have gravely miscalculated.

Randy DeSoto
Deep Dive: 'Record Breaking' Tax Refunds Expected For Americans in 2026 Thanks to 'Big Beautiful Bill'
Texas Is Right, Federal Judge Is Wrong: Ten Commandments Should Stay In Classroom, Foundation of US Law
House Democrats Call Capitol Police in Response to Trump's 'Seditious Behavior' Allegation
Deep Dive: Here Are the New, Tougher SNAP Work Requirements Beginning in December
