Watch: James Comer Exposes Hakeem Jeffries' Connection to Epstein on House Floor

One thing that the Republican chair of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, and his Democratic colleagues can agree on — at least temporarily — is that “sunshine is the best disinfectant.”

The problem is that Comer wants the sun to shine on everyone who might have been in the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s orbit. The Democrats just want it to shine on President Donald Trump.

In a speech on the House floor on Tuesday, Comer noted that there were plenty of connections between Epstein and prominent Democrats in Epstein’s emails. This includes one which got him access to the man who’s now House minority leader, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, early in his career.

In the speech, Comer noted that over the past week, “Democrats resorted to selective leaks and doctored documents to mislead the American people” while “Oversight Committee Republicans have posted 65,000 pages of documents we have received to date; Democrats, by contrast, have released fewer than one dozen.”

In their latest selective leak, Democrats released just three — three — of the 23,000 pages of documents from the Epstein estate, and they made redactions to two of those emails that changed both the context and the meaning of the three pages they released.

But this included an email that Trump may have spent time with a redacted Epstein victim. It was later revealed that the victim was the late Virginia Giuffre, who said that Trump participated in no untoward behavior.

“And, unsurprisingly, Democrats have been silent about their colleagues’ coordination with Epstein,” Comer noted.

“Another email shows Democrat fundraisers invited Epstein to an event — or to meet privately — with Hakeem Jeffries as part of their 2013 effort to win a majority. So Hakeem Jeffries’ campaign solicited money from Jeffrey Epstein. That’s what we found in the latest document batch.”

Indeed, as was pointed out on social media, a May 2013 email to Epstein from Democratic fundraiser Lisa Rossi said that she was “thrilled to announce that we are working with Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, one of the rising stars in the New York Congressional delegation,” adding that he was then known as “Brooklyn’s Barack.”

Rising star he may have been, although “Temu Obama” is probably a better nickname for him than “Brooklyn’s Barack.” Nevertheless, Epstein was offered a phone number “if you would like to get involved with” a dinner for Jeffries, “or would like to get an opportunity to get to know Hakeem better. He is an impressive guy and who will be [sic] a progressive voice in New York politics for years to come.”

🚨 HOLY CRAP! House Oversight Chair @JamesComer just EXPOSED Hakeem Jeffries on the House floor for soliciting a MEETING and donations from Jeffrey Epstein — even AFTER Epstein was a convicted s*x predator This Epstein thing going to backfire MASSIVELY on the Democrats.… pic.twitter.com/QPDFuSPOww — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 18, 2025

Comer’s fuller remarks:







Now, what does this prove? Probably nothing, except for the fact that there seems to be nary an email to or from Epstein’s account that didn’t have a spelling or grammar error in it somewhere. (Seriously, people: For all the money floating around here, does nobody read through what they’ve written before they hit send? I make an error here or there, but come on.)

Yes, the circumstances surrounding Jeffrey Epstein’s life and death are quite shadowy, with a number of coincidences. The reason we are dealing with those coincidences now — years after it would have mattered — is because the Democrats have pivoted, now that they’ve gotten less than nothing from the shutdown, to trying to tie up the Trump administration and the president’s legacy in Jeffrey Epstein.

However, the reason that the Democrats have bet on Epstein as a balm for their problems is because of the fact that they assume anyone on the left who ends up being collateral damage — the Clintons, Larry Summers, etc. — is basically irrelevant at this point. Trump, who knew Epstein on the New York/Palm Beach social circuit until they had a falling out in the early 2000s (reportedly because of Epstein’s creepery), is obviously very relevant.

Ergo, as long as the disinfectant sunshine just shines in a little shaft beaming down on 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., this bet works out. The problem with that formulation is that Epstein’s long con was to ingratiate himself into the halls of power by dumping huge amounts of money, which is what our politics runs on.

That got him access to powerful people both past and present, including Brooklyn’s Barack/Temu Obama.

So, yeah — have Trump deposed, then do the same to Jeffries. What do you say, Hakeem? Democrats? Why the crickets all of a sudden?

