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Watch: James Talarico Tries to Weasel Out of Christian Woman's Question About God by Pointing to Charlie Kirk

 By Randy DeSoto  October 15, 2026 at 3:36pm
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In a very illuminating back-and-forth during a CNN town hall Wednesday night, a Texas woman confronted U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico about his bizarre past statements about God and whether his Christian faith is actually grounded in the Bible.

“For a lot of Christian voters, you’ve said some concerning things in the past, kind of related to faith and social issues, things such as God is nonbinary, questions about how many genders there really are, and your justifications using the Bible for abortion,” Sarah Gardner said to the Democrat candidate.

“So I think that’s led a lot of Christian voters to question the authenticity of your faith,” she added.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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