Watch: James Talarico Tries to Weasel Out of Christian Woman's Question About God by Pointing to Charlie Kirk

In a very illuminating back-and-forth during a CNN town hall Wednesday night, a Texas woman confronted U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico about his bizarre past statements about God and whether his Christian faith is actually grounded in the Bible.

“For a lot of Christian voters, you’ve said some concerning things in the past, kind of related to faith and social issues, things such as God is nonbinary, questions about how many genders there really are, and your justifications using the Bible for abortion,” Sarah Gardner said to the Democrat candidate.

“So I think that’s led a lot of Christian voters to question the authenticity of your faith,” she added.

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