Watch: Jarring Pelosi Comment to CNN Just Gave Every Crazy Person Out There Permission to Go After Trump

So, who or what is the “worst thing on the face of the earth?” I’ll give you a few seconds to come up with examples, past or present.

Limiting myself to the present, I can come up with a whole host of examples on the fly: Kim Jong Un, suicide bombers, HIV/AIDS, murder, Hamas, Vladimir Putin, Boko Haram, genocide, cancer, the mental health epidemic, child molesters, legionnaire’s disease, serial killers, the fentanyl crisis, and the Chinese Communist Party.

This is by no means an exhaustive list, mind you, just the list of things that I think should be eliminated with extreme prejudice if the chance presented itself. If I took into account past examples, I could think of plenty of worse things, too.

Do you know what Nancy Pelosi thinks is the “worst thing on the face of the earth?” The democratically elected leader of the country she serves as a representative.

Pelosi made the remarks during an interview with CNN’s Elex Michaelson as she wraps up campaigning for California’s Proposition 50, a move that would gerrymander the state even more toward the Democrats. Pelosi is a huge proponent — but that’s not what CNN wanted to talk about, because it’s a bit too wonky, and it’s clearly not something Pelosi wanted to talk about either.

“They’re framing this whole thing as a way to push back against President Trump, someone she’s clearly not a huge fan of,” Michaelson said before rolling the clip.

Cue Pelosi: “He’s just a vile creature,” she said of Trump. “The worst thing on the face of the earth. But anyway.”

This even elicited a measure of disbelief from a CNN apparatchik, which is saying something: “You think he’s the worst thing on the face of the earth?” Michaelson asked.

“I do, yeah, I do,” she said.

“Because he’s the president of the United States, and he does not honor the Constitution of the United States. In fact, he has turned the Supreme Court into a rogue court. He has abolished the House of Representatives. He has chilled the press. He has chilled the press. He scared people who or in our country legally.”

Nancy Pelosi (D): Trump is “a vile creature. The worst thing on the face of the Earth.” CNN: “You think he’s the worst thing on the face of the Earth?” Pelosi: “I do, yeah. I do.” pic.twitter.com/cXFcamU6m5 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 3, 2025

Well, that’s definitely a take, as they say.

And really, just to clarify: A media which has spent a solid decade now pretending that every Trumpian hyperbole must be taken literally without giving anyone in his orbit a chance to clarify gave her a chance to walk this back. You can almost see Michaelson asking if she wants to phone a friend and/or adviser before deciding on “worst thing on the face of the earth” as her final answer to find that, no, she was definitely locking it in.

Her substantive reasons for this loathing can be dismissed with her own words; she says in one sentence that “he does not honor the Constitution of the United States” and then in the next that she considers the Supreme Court, the constitutionally formed body which arbitrates disputes regarding that document, is now a “rogue court.” In other words: You’re only honoring the Constitution if the Democrats like it, dagnabbit.

It’s the first part, however, that cannot be dismissed so easily.

No less than two times on the 2024 campaign trail was then-former President Donald Trump almost assassinated. Her comments come less than two months after the most prominent conservative activist and non-elected Trump supporter in the country, Charlie Kirk, was assassinated.

To dip into leftist argot for a second, this is what you call a “permission structure” for taking another shot at the man or his supporters: He’s literally the “worst thing on the face of the earth.” Not hyperbole, as the follow-up demonstrates. CNN gives her a do-over: Hey, 85-year-old former House speaker who’s sounding a little out of it right now, do you want a do-over on a potentially incendiary statement that your adversaries are going to have a field day with? Eighty-five-year-old speaker emerita: Nah, I’m good. That’s what I meant. Put it in the can, Larry. Oh, you’re not Larry King? He’s dead? Missed that one.

It’s more than a little jarring, especially when you consider Pelosi’s age. Of all the things on planet Earth, now and in the past — Jack the Ripper, Nazis with guns to Jews’ heads, plague rats, scorpions, rattlesnakes, and COVID-19 are some other examples one can think of — the most “vile” to Pelosi is the president of her own country. I don’t know whether it’s more telling that she believes this and is willing to implicitly give those inclined to political violence a free pass, or that even CNN seems struck that she does.

