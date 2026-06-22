Watch: Jarring Videos Surface of Latest Would-Be Trump Assassin, This One With Homemade Explosive Devices

Another would-be assassin of President Donald Trump has thankfully been apprehended after allegedly posting videos online and making threats against the president’s life.

The Post Millennial’s Andy Ngo posted to his Substack that 33-year-old Christopher Key-Torrion Carnes of Georgia was detained in Raleigh, North Carolina, as a police dog alerted officers to the presence of explosives in his car.

Authorities found PVC pipes and metal pins that matched what Carnes showed in his videos posted to social media platform Facebook between May and June.

The News and Observer in Raleigh added that Carnes was living out of his car in Raleigh, having driven from his home state claiming to be there to attend church.

He had been prescribed medication for sleep and ADHD, which he had not taken, saying it upset his stomach.

Police had spoken to Carnes once in the parking lot of Target in May, but he was not put in custody until June 10 when he voluntarily arrived at the Raleigh Police Department’s Investigative Division. He reportedly told officers there was a warrant for his arrest “before becoming erratic with officers.”

It was at that time his Dodge Charger was searched and the devices from his videos were found.

Ngo posted footage of Carnes addressing the president to social media platform X with his profanity and threats censored.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Meet the most recent man accused of threatening to assassinate President Trump. Christopher Carnes posted repeated death threats and videos of what he claimed were IEDs meant for the President. I found the videos that triggered the federal case. WATCH and read:… pic.twitter.com/BBNbpWh5vF — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 22, 2026

“So, like I’m saying, Donald Trump, I’m going to f*** with you.” He told the camera his full name and date of birth before repeating the threat, saying, “I gotta do what I gotta do to get in front of a f***ing judge so that way the f***ing judge can figure out what the f*** is going on.”

The video then cuts to Carnes opening the trunk of his car, showing what he called a “PVC blaster.”

He challenged the president to “f*** around and come find out” as he showed off his homemade devices.

Carnes’ bail is set at $500,000.

The left’s ideology only moves with a revolutionary current, and a violent one at that.

Institutional pathways — namely elections — have failed to stop Trump.

Lawfare, slander, and major media campaigns have failed as well.

The means being used now are foundational to the left’s success.

From the purges in Stalinist Russia to the Cultural Revolution in Communist China, where Chairman Mao remarked that “political power grows out of the barrel of a gun,” the ideologues are seizing on the tactics of their forefathers.

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