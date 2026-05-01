Watch: Jasmine Crockett Claims She's One of the Most 'Powerful' People in the Country, Slams Those Not 'On the Same Level'

Power is the one thing American politicians are never supposed to sound comfortable talking about.

The entire architecture of the American system — separation of powers, federalism, checks and balances — is built on a deep suspicion of concentrated authority. It assumes ambition must counteract ambition, not celebrate it.

So, when elected officials start speaking openly about how powerful they are, they’re revealing a mindset that runs against the grain of the republic itself.

And to be clear, this isn’t a partisan observation; it’s a structural one. Whether it’s a Republican boasting about executive reach or a Democrat framing influence as a badge of honor, the instinct should be the same: skepticism.

Power in the American system is meant to be constrained, diffused, and constantly challenged — not brandished like a credential. Voters aren’t supposed to be impressed by how much power a politician claims to wield; they’re supposed to be reassured by how carefully that power is limited.

Which brings us to hyper-progressive Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

The embattled lawmaker appeared on “Sherri,” a talk show hosted by actress Sherri Shepherd, on Wednesday, and if you’re at all familiar with the sort of nonsense that Crockett likes to spew, you wouldn’t have been surprised with what transpired.

Naturally, she began her viral remarks by… making everything about race.

“I’m a black woman in America,” Crockett began. “I mean, some people are just like, ‘Oh, but you’re a congresswoman.’”

“I’m a black woman first. And so, you know, the level of disrespect that is continuously lobbed against us as black women, you know, for me, I’m like, wait a minute now, I am one of the 535 most powerful people in this country, and for some reason you think we on the same level but you going to disrespect me.”

“Like, it’s not going to happen.”

You can watch the retching segment for yourself below:

Oh boy. Where to even begin?

First of all, could you imagine, say, Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee or Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, coming out and saying, “Before my responsibility to my constituents, I’m a white man, first.”

The media would be apoplectic and people would be calling for their heads. But it’s okay for Crockett to openly admit that her responsibilities are not to her constituents first and foremost? Is any white man just up a creek in her district now? The sentiment is obviously farcical on its face.

Second, that “535 most powerful people” remark suggests a level of delusion residing in Crockett that even her staunchest critics might not have expected.

Yes, obviously, there is some power residing in the House of Representatives. It would be foolish to suggest otherwise. But just to name some people off the top of my head who are more powerful than rank-and-file members of Congress: Justices on the Supreme Court, the President of the United States, and any number of billionaires in this country who can affect politics and our entire economy with their wealth.

But lastly and most importantly, let’s go back to the fact that Crockett appeared genuinely high on power in that clip. That should be a massive red flag to anyone who cares about the American experiment — white, black, Democrat, or Republican.

The American system doesn’t just discourage centralized power, but was explicitly designed to frustrate it. The founders didn’t trust any one person, party, or branch to wield authority without resistance, which is why they built a framework where power is constantly checked, divided, and, when necessary, gridlocked. It’s not a bug; it’s a feature.

The slow and messy nature of governance is the price paid to ensure that no one gets too comfortable thinking they can impose their will unchecked.

That’s why rhetoric matters. When a politician like Crockett speaks as though her power is something personal — something she possesses rather than manages as a temporary steward — it signals a shift in perspective that should make voters uneasy.

Because here’s the unvarnished truth that far too many politicians have forgotten in 2026: Public office in the United States is supposed to be an exercise in restraint, not self-importance.

Power isn’t meant to be flaunted, and it certainly isn’t meant to be personalized. It’s meant to be limited, questioned, and, above all, temporary. Any politician who forgets that — or worse, seems to relish the idea of being “one of the most powerful” people in the country — isn’t just making a rhetorical mistake.

They’re advertising exactly why the American system was designed the way that it was.

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