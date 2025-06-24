Watch: Jasmine Crockett Furious Trump Didn't 'Holla' at Congress About Iran Strike

At long last, Texas Democratic Rep. and idiocy electromagnet Jasmine Crockett has identified the real problem the left has with President Donald Trump’s strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities: Trump didn’t “holla” at Crockett and Congress beforehand.

In a furious Instagram screed that must be seen to be believed (and likely won’t be believed even then), Crockett went off on Trump for not spilling the beans on the attack, claiming, “The systems have broken down because people have legitimately decided that they would rather serve him than serve the people that put them into office.”

The semi-coherent missive took place on Sunday, hours after the successful attack on Iran’s three major nuclear enrichment facilities.

“Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this,” Trump said in a Truth Social post announcing the objective had been met, adding: “NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!”

Crockett was unhappy with this, starting her stream by saying that “[t]he mofo that resides in the White House has unilaterally, in my estimation, declared war.”

And clearly, what Trump needed to do is to tell Congress about this beforehand — and hold up the operation to tell them beforehand, to boot.

“I go back in on Monday,” she said of her return to Capitol Hill.

“You could have holla’ed at us on Monday, if you truly felt like there was something, like — there is nothing that they will say that will make me believe that this action needed to take place, and it needed to take place without the consultation of the Congress.”

JUST IN: Rep. Jasmine Crockett is fuming that President Trump didn’t “holla” at her to ask for her permission to strike Iran. “I am a black woman in America who just happens to be educated enough to know what the law is.” “If you Google war and authority and Constitution,… pic.twitter.com/vzof3yBuoJ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 22, 2025

This got even funnier when an aide asked her how Congress could “make [Republicans] accountable for what they’re doing.”

“The systems have broken down,” she said. “The systems have broken down because people have legitimately decided that they would rather serve him than serve the people that put them into office.”

“Like, I don’t really have any, like, good answers for you, except for the fact that legitimately, everything that he does is, like, against the law. Like, he just breaks the law,” she said, adding that she wasn’t “saying these things because I’m a Democrat” but because she’s “a black woman in America who just happens to be educated enough to know what the law is.”

This doesn’t get any better in full context, either, if you want to sit through all of the nearly 22 minutes of her rant:

Ghetto Trash Jasmine Crockett went on a 21 minute rant about how Trump didn’t “holla” at her before striking Iran. Is there anyone dumber than Crockett in Congress? pic.twitter.com/YYxeHeIN7b — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 22, 2025

Absolutely just lovely.

It’s unclear what Crockett’s plan would have done, substantively speaking — although this is assuming too much by positing that any thought went into it, or that she even believes half the words that are coming out of her mouth.

Presidents have broad authority to authorize operations like the airstrikes Trump approved this weekend, with or without presidential approval. She’s not the biggest hypocrite on this matter, given her limited time in the House, but most of the people making these arguments are in a position to know a heck of a lot better than this.

And if Congress can’t say no, what then? Doing something that precipitates a leak is the obvious next step — except this makes Crockett even more of a hypocrite, since she’s the one whose take on “Signal-gate” (remember that to-do, a scandal that lasted all of a week?) was that Trump wouldn’t have had that problem if someone with melanin was there: “Like, baby, you probably need a good black woman in the room, who can check you and tell you that, first of all, you shouldn’t be doing this s*** on Signal or anything else,” Crockett said.

So you need a “good black woman” for secrecy and “a black woman in America who just happens to be educated enough to know what the law is” to force you to do something that exponentially increases the possibility of a leak at the very least, and sounds an awful lot like Crockett threatening to leak it if you take this to its a priori conclusion. I’m not sure whether logic then states that Crockett is not a “good black woman,” or that black women who know the law are therefore not good black women, although these are racial weeds that I don’t feel like hacking through at the moment it appears like this “war” is at its end.

One thing’s for sure, though: Jasmine Crockett is a national treasure, and the Democrats should let her be the next party leader. Don’t just ask me, though. Ask “the mofo that resides in the White House.”

