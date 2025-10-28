Watch: Jasmine Crockett Gets Fact-Checked by Kaitlan Collins After White House Ballroom Lie

Democrats have hurled one lie after another at the wall in hopes that something will stick.

If, however, even CNN refuses to go along, then where can stunned Democrat leaders go to peddle their falsehoods?

Monday on CNN, Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas pushed her party’s latest hoax about President Donald Trump, this time focused on the president’s planned White House ballroom, only to receive a surprising correction from Kaitlan Collins — normally one of the network’s reliable Democrat propagandists.

“Do you believe this will be the week that Congress comes to an agreement here?” Collins asked in a clip posted to the social media platform X. The CNN host, of course, referred to the ongoing government shutdown, orchestrated by Senate Democrats.

With preposterous dishonesty, Crockett tried to blame the prolonged shutdown on Trump.

“I have no idea,” the congresswoman replied. “I mean, you started off talking about the fact that the president is in Japan. The president has time to do everything but what he needs to focus on.”

Then came the ballroom hoax, which originated in Democrats’ selective quoting of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

“In fact,” Crockett continued, “we heard the press secretary say that his main priority is the ballroom — the ballroom that no one asked for, the ballroom that requires him to destroy historic pieces of the White House, and so it doesn’t seem like he’s interested.”

Democrats, of course, have taken ballroom-related dishonesty and hysteria to depths of hyperbole only they can reach.

Will Jasmine Crockett run for the Senate in 2026? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 63% (1211 Votes) No: 37% (702 Votes)

On Saturday, for instance, Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California insisted — apparently in all seriousness — that no Democrat should seek the party’s 2028 presidential nomination without pledging to immediately destroy Trump’s ballroom if elected.

In other words, these people have serious mental problems.

To her credit, however, Collins corrected Crockett’s lie about Leavitt.

“That context of the comment from Karoline Leavitt,” Collins said, “she was asked if the president was working on any other renovations when it came to the White House, and she was saying his focus was the ballroom.”

Crockett did not look pleased.

Jasmine Crockett immediately runs the debunked “Trump’s main priority is the ballroom” hoax on her CNN hit. The lie is so egregious, she actually gets fact-checked by Kaitlan Collins. https://t.co/HRfeoTZ3ys pic.twitter.com/lvdp4gkuGu — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 28, 2025

Of course — Collins’ honesty notwithstanding — we should not expect CNN to abandon its years-long mission to spew Democrats’ propaganda.

Nonetheless, we remember the Russia hoax, the Fine People hoax, and every other Democratic hoax preceding this one. So we know that these hoaxes endure only because the establishment media pushes them.

Imagine if all that lying from CNN and others finally stopped. Where would Democrats turn?

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.