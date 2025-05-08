Watch: Jasmine Crockett Plays Absurd 'Trump or Trans' Game During House Hearing

Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett continues to produce viral footage for all the wrong reasons.

On Wednesday, the congresswoman participated in a hearing on “transgender” athletes, titled “Unfair Play: Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports,” The Hill reported.

In one exchange, Crockett told National Women’s Law Center CEO Fatima Goss Graves that she wanted “to play a game. It’s called ‘Trump or Trans.'”

“So, I’m gonna ask you a question and want you to tell me whether or not it is Trump or trans people that are responsible, you understand?” Crockett asked Goss Graves, as she prepared to make a dimwitted attempt to take down President Donald Trump.

“The first one, gutted medical research,” she asked to which Goss Graves responded, “Trump.”

“Kidnapping Americans and sending them to foreign countries, AKA ‘deporting’ them?” Crockett asked, getting the same response.

She then proceeded with several other “questions” during her tantrum against the president, and Gross Graves responded “Trump” to each one.

“Driving us into a recession? … Increasing the cost of everything? … Waging an idiotic tariff war? … Harming farmers? … Ignoring the Constitution? … Proposing to take away social security? … Cutting healthcare? … Firing government workers who keep our country safe? … Encouraging an environment of hate and divisiveness?” Over and over, the ridiculous “questions” came.

Crockett tried to shift the hearing away from mentally ill men participating in women’s sports, hoping the takeaway from the day would be, “The president is very bad, so never mind men barging into women’s spaces.”

Moreover, the questions themselves were absurd. Hilariously, some of the answers are former President Joe Biden. Any economic downturn resulting in a recession or mounting costs for goods results from Biden’s inflationary spending.

Trump fired workers who keep our country safe? Who exactly?

Is Crockett referring to transgender service members who the Supreme Court ruled Tuesday Trump could ban from military service? How is that making our country less safe when the president is also restoring merit and lethality to the armed forces?

The most egregious and factually incorrect question was about illegal immigration.

Crockett referred to criminal illegal aliens who murder, rape, traffic, and affiliate with international gangs as Americans being kidnapped and being sent to foreign countries.

These criminal illegal immigrants are being sent back to their countries, not foreign countries. They are not Americans, and Crockett does not care about the Americans citizens they have hurt.

The entire clip is a really bad look for Democrats. This is one of their younger, more energetic representatives.

She operates through the framework of, “I’m angry and speak loudly; therefore, I’m correct.”

Democratic strategists are going to have their work cut out for them come 2028.

