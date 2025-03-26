Watch: Jasmine Crockett Shows She Doesn't Understand the First Amendment in Hearing Meltdown

Just how many times can one person publicly shove their foot in their mouth in the span of a week?

Notorious Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett is apparently gunning for the record.

Things got heated Wednesday at a congressional subcommittee hearing that saw Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Department of Government Efficiency panel tussle with the heads of National Public Radio and the Public Broadcasting Service, according to the U.K.’s Guardian.

President Donald Trump’s administration has been openly mulling whether to cut public funding for NPR and PBS, two entities that have come under intense scrutiny from conservatives and Republicans (and rightfully so).

This hearing was a chance for the heads of NPR and PBS to plead for their futures, cranking up the emotions involved.

And naturally, if there’s congressional hysteria happening, Crockett won’t be far behind, and this instance was no different.

“Look, the DOGE agenda isn’t about government efficiency,” Crockett began. “It’s about breeding corruption at the expense of the safety of the American people, particularly Americans living in rural or remote parts of the country.

“They don’t care about public safety. They don’t care about emergency management, and they don’t care about free speech.

“All of which are harming American people. I’mma skip off real quick.”

After her quick tangent, Crockett would eventually continue her diatribe, adding, “And to be clear, free speech is not about whatever it is that y’all want somebody to say. And the idea that you want to shut down everybody that is not Fox News, is bulls***.”

(I must digress, what a classy woman.)

“We need to stop playing,” she continued. “Because that’s what y’all are doing in here. You don’t want to hear the opinions of anybody else and the Constitution say, ‘Congress shall make no law respecting or establishing of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof, or abridging the free speech of –“

At this point, thankfully, for all of our ears’ sake, Crockett was cut off for exceeding her time.

You can watch the whole segment below courtesy of Forbes, with the relevant portion beginning at roughly 4:07:

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some may find offensive.







Crockett, who has a well-documented history of showing a gross misunderstanding of the law, is so laughably wrong here, it’s almost hard to believe she won an actual election involving real humans to win her post.

Cutting off public funding to the far-left NPR and PBS is simply not a matter of free speech. It’s a matter of taxpayer funding.

Nowhere in the First Amendment that Crockett struggled to read the definition of does it suggest anything about American taxpayers keeping afloat media organizations that despise their values.

Yes, the First Amendment does prohibit the government from saying, “Hey PBS, you can’t say this,” but no, it does not prohibit the government from saying, “Hey PBS, we can’t justify subsidizing your existence with taxpayer dollars in perpetuity.”

This should be the most basic, fundamental, rudimentary understanding of the First Amendment, and yet, perhaps unsurprisingly, Jasmine Crockett just can’t get it right.

And that’s become an increasingly frequent refrain for the sneering, embattled Texas representative.

