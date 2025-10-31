Watch: Jasmine Crockett Tells WH Ballroom Whopper So Big Even CNN's Kaitlan Collins Has to Fact Check Her, Live on Air

The Democrats aren’t sending their best. The loudest voices in the party are essentially wannabe TikTok stars looking for viral moments rather than honest public officials who want to do their jobs.

Once again, the strongest evidence of this comes from Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who is so ignorant to the facts that you would have to wonder if her persona actually comes from innate stupidity or just cynical dishonesty.

Crockett spoke to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins about the ongoing government shutdown in a clip posted to social media platform X Tuesday. She repeated the left’s newest and most easily debunked falsehood that even Collins felt the need to correct.

“You started off talking about the fact that the president is in Japan. The president has time to do everything but what he needs to focus on,” Crockett said.

“In fact, we heard the press secretary say that his main priority is the ballroom: the ballroom that no one asked for, the ballroom that requires him to destroy historic pieces of the White House, and so it doesn’t seem like he’s interested,” Crockett said of President Donald Trump and his supposed responsibility for the current government shutdown.

Kaitlan Collins actually fact-checked Jasmine Crockett on Trump. Good for her. pic.twitter.com/PWvKgmXLoj — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) October 28, 2025

The statement by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt about the priority of the ballroom is lying by omission.

Anyone who has seen the full exchange knows Leavitt was asked about Trump’s other plans for the White House, to which she responded, “at this moment in time of course, the ballroom is really the president’s main priority.

Karoline Leavitt was asked if “the president is looking at any other renovations” at the White House? Karoline answered: “At this moment in time of course, the ballroom is really the president’s main priority.” This is how easily Democrats lie about stupid stuff. https://t.co/qGuZkvYYPV pic.twitter.com/1fBzh8sdRN — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) October 23, 2025

It would take more effort to be misinformed about that moment than it would to just watch the entire clip.

Collins had to correct the record, despite working for Trump-hating CNN.

“That context of the comment from Karoline Leavitt — she was asked if the president was working on any other renovations when it came to the White House, and she was saying his focus was the ballroom,” she explained.

Crockett proceeded to stare blankly, having been called out for her idiocy.

She likely thought CNN would let her get away with it.

But again, is this idiocy, or is this woman just a malicious and cynical liar who does not care?

The Democrats don’t have actual public servants.

They have aspiring TikTok stars looking to produce viral moments or “clap backs” against Trump.

They don’t seem to have the intellect or disposition needed to take their party in any other direction.

