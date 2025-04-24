Watch: Jasmine Crockett's Delusion Hits a New Level During 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Appearance

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas demonstrated once again how detached from reality she can be while appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Tuesday.

Kimmel seemed a little touched himself when he introduced her as “a member of Congress who makes a lot of sense to me.”

To prove his point, he showed a clip of how Crockett responded following Trump’s joint address to Congress in March, when she said, “This is a terrible nightmare, somebody slap me and wake me the f*** up because I’m ready to get on with it.”

WARNING: The following post and video contains vulgar language that some may find offensive.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett was visibly upset that Trump took time to honor Laken Riley and Officer Diller. “This is not America. This is a terrible nightmare. Somebody slap me and wake me the f*ck up because I’m ready to get on with it.”

pic.twitter.com/OG88OaTw1Z — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) March 5, 2025

After Crockett took the stage on Kimmel’s show, he turned to her, commenting, “I think it’s fair to say you’re the most entertaining member of Congress right now.”

“I don’t know,” she demurely replied.

The congresswoman seemed to take on an almost different persona for a few minutes, speaking somewhat rationally, without all the slang, until Kimmel introduced the topic of Elon Musk, and then she went off the rails.

Would Trump beat Jasmine Crockett in an IQ test? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (2072 Votes) No: 1% (26 Votes)

“When you bring up the idiot known as Elon Musk, he is not only, like, very sinister and has no idea what he’s doing,” Crockett exclaimed.

“He knows how to hire smart people, but don’t conflate that and believe he is the genius, because he ain’t,” she argued.







The Democrat next began to manifest Trump derangement syndrome.

“The stench [of Musk] ain’t getting off of you [President Donald] Trump, honey, like you are a problem, he is a problem. Pete [Hegseth] is a problem. All of y’all a problem,” Crockett said, now fully back into her non-congresswoman persona.

Kimmel asked her, “Would you be willing to take an IQ test publicly against the president of the United States?”

“Absolutely,” she answered.

Keep in mind, Crockett’s sole claim to fame is winning a seat in a deep-blue congressional district. She honestly seemed to believe that she possesses an intellect superior to that of a man who built a multi-billion-dollar business, starred in a top-rated prime-time show, and was elected president of the United States, twice.

Crockett next offered her “expert” political analysis as to why Trump won in November, telling Kimmel, “Can’t nobody tell you what Donald Trump’s policies were — at all. Like, you ask them, like, what policies? ‘I don’t know, but he gonna bring down the cost of eggs!’ Last I checked, that didn’t happen, right?”

Actually, the price of eggs in the U.S. is down by over half from when Trump took office in January, when eggs were about $7 a dozen. They are now about $3.10.

So, yes, Congresswoman, the price drop did happen.

Crockett then provided Kimmel her assessment of what is required for a Democrat comeback.

“I think that people are voting for … who they feel is being honest with them, even if they don’t like what they’re saying. So I think that we just really need to tap into like being OK with just being real people and showing people that we are real people, and we’ll be fine,” she said.

People certainly like authenticity, so she should figure out which persona she is and stick with it.

However, voters just don’t want authenticity, they want good ideas, grounded in reality. Neither Crockett nor her congressional Democrats are offering that presently.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.