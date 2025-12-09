Watch: Jasmine Crockett's Utterly Bizarre Campaign Kickoff Video Is Nothing but Trump Insulting Her Non-Stop for 45 Seconds

When you’re a politician seeking an office, it generally behooves you to take the lay of the land.

A Republican vying for a seat in a blue county? You probably wouldn’t hammer the same issues that you would if you were in a red county.

And a Democrat vying for a seat in a deep-red state like Texas? You should probably find something other than “Orange Man Bad” in a state that President Donald Trump won by a larger margin than anyone had seen in 20 years, as CBS News noted.

Democratic Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett is seeking something of a promotion, announcing Monday that she is seeking the Senate seat of Republican incumbent John Cornyn.

(Cornyn himself sees a stiff primary challenge from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt.)

Crockett, who, in fairness, did win an election in the far more blue district she currently oversees, launched her candidacy as most do: a campaign kickoff video.

But Crockett — not exactly known for batting 1.000 — decided to put out one of the most bizarre campaign kickoff videos imaginable.

You can watch it for yourself below, courtesy of reporter Greg Price:

Jasmine Crockett’s launch video for Senate was unlisted on YouTube and it’s just President Trump calling her a “low IQ person” over and over again haha. pic.twitter.com/40WBvRBM0P — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 8, 2025

The peculiar video shows Crockett, dressed in black, staring off into space against a black backdrop.

Playing in the background were various Trump soundbites where he attacked Crockett and her intelligence.

This is … odd, to say the least.

Again, if Crockett were running for a Senate seat in California or New York, sure, it still seems like a hideously shallow pitch of yourself (“Look at me! Trump hates me! Vote me!”), but the campaign kickoff video would make a little sense, at least.

In deep-red Texas? It seems like an unforced error — something Crockett is extremely familiar with.

Look, as I’m sure you can tell, this writer does not believe in anything Crockett stands for. But I’m not a Democrat, so my opinion on this matter is about as valuable as Crockett’s opinion on professional wrestling.

What do Democrats think of Crockett’s senatorial chances? Mostly nothing good.

“If you’re looking for a good way to light $50 million on fire and lose by 15 points, then Jasmine Crockett is your candidate,” a Democratic strategist said of Crockett’s Senate bid.

The Dem strategist added: “She’s got no shot to win that Texas Senate race.”

