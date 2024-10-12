Watch: JD Vance Brilliantly Flips Script on NYT Reporter After She Tries to Corner Him About the 2020 Election

GOP vice presidential nominee Sen. J.D. Vance would not take the bait when a New York Times journalist continually pressed him to answer whether former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.

“In the debate, you were asked to clarify if you believe Trump lost the 2020 election. Do you believe he lost the 2020 election?” Lulu Garcia-Navarro, host of “The Interview” podcast, asked in a clip posted on Friday.

“I think that Donald Trump and I have both raised a number of issues with the 2020 election, but we’re focused on the future. I think there’s an obsession here with focusing on 2020. I’m much more worried about what happened after 2020,” Vance answered, bringing up the Biden administration’s open border and inflationary policies.

So he gave a fair response. There are issues that caused him and others to have doubts about the integrity of the election, but let’s move on.

But Garcia-Navarro wanted her sound bite, so she would not let it go: “Senator, yes or no, did Donald Trump lose the 2020 election?”

Vance responded, “Let me ask you a question, is it OK that big technology companies censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, which independent analysis said cost Donald Trump millions of votes?”

WATCH: @JDVance flips the script on a New York Times reporter by pointing out that the government, media, and Big Tech rigged the 2020 election by teaming up to censor the Hunter Biden laptop, costing President Trump millions of votes.🔥 pic.twitter.com/2EO9Tl3v0a — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 11, 2024

A TIPP Insights poll conducted in August 2022 found that 79 percent of Americans believe Trump likely would have won the election had voters known that first son Hunter Biden’s laptop was authentic.

This finding came shortly after The Washington Post and The New York Times acknowledged the authenticity of the laptop, which included information about the Biden family’s shady business dealings with companies related to the Chinese government. Hunter had turned it into a computer repair shop in Delaware and never retrieved it.

The “big guy” Joe Biden was mentioned as receiving a 10 percent cut of one potential deal.

Garcia-Navarro asked the question three more times.

“Senator Vance, I’m going to ask you again, did Donald Trump lose the 2020 election?” she pressed.

“And I’ve answered your question with another question. You answer my question, and I’ll answer yours,” Vance said.

Garcia-Navarro then asserted, “There is no proof, legal or otherwise, that Donald Trump did not lose the 2020 election.”

“You’re repeating a slogan, rather than engaging with what I’m saying,” Vance replied, again making reference to U.S. technology firms engaging in “industrial-scale censorship” during that time. “I’m worried about Americans who feel like there were problems in 2020. I’m not worried about this slogan that people throw.”

Asked if he would have voted to certify the election, the senator answered he would not have, citing the mass-scale censorship that the FBI promoted.

Many people have doubts about the 2020 election.

Following it, Texas and 17 other states sued Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin for not following their own election laws, put in place to ensure the integrity of the vote.

The attorneys general of these states identified the mass mail-out of ballot applications, the elimination of signature requirements, the altering of ballot submission deadlines and the use of a large number of unmanned drop boxes, among other issues that raised serious concerns.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Texas and its co-plaintiffs did not have standing to sue other states concerning how they conducted their elections.

The high court did not look at the other legal merits of the case, which was true of many other challenges brought.

An ABC News/Ipsos poll released in January 2022 found only 20 percent of respondents said they were “very confident” in the integrity of the U.S. electoral system overall.

Another 39 percent said they were “somewhat confident,” 27 percent “not so confident” and 14 percent “not confident at all.” So 80 percent of those surveyed had at least some level of concern about the integrity of our elections.

Finally, Democrats have questioned the outcome of every presidential election that Republicans won since 2000 and some members of Congress have voted against certification.

MUST WATCH: 10 minutes of Democrats denying election results. pic.twitter.com/bJRbzEcIO2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 23, 2022

The 2016 Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton, has repeatedly stated the election was “stolen” from her and called Trump an “illegitimate president.”

So Garcia-Navarro can get off her high horse. Trump, like his Democrat counterparts in other contests, is certainly free to voice his doubts about 2020.

Freedom of speech is a core American value.

