Watch: JD Vance Defends His Wife from 'Disgraceful' Comments Made by Jen Psaki

When liberals say malicious things, we must remind ourselves that, in the end, they do not matter.

Vice President JD Vance, for instance, has more pressing concerns than to address at length whatever nonsense originates in the mind of a deranged liberal like former White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Vance brushed off Psaki’s “disgraceful” comments about second lady Usha Vance.

In an episode of the ultra-liberal “I’ve Had It” podcast, posted to YouTube on Tuesday, the former press secretary suggested that the second lady remains in her marriage to the vice president against her will.

“I always wonder what’s going on in the mind of his wife,” Psaki said. “Like, ‘If you’re OK please blink four times. Come over here. We’ll save you.'”

The vice president dismissed Psaki’s remarks as vile and unworthy of extended commentary.

“I think it’s disgraceful,” Vance said in a clip posted Thursday to the social media platform X. “But of course the second lady can speak for herself.”

Like a good husband, the vice president then shifted focus away from himself and toward his “wonderful wife.”

“I am very lucky to have a wonderful wife,” he added. “And I know — at least I hope — that my wife feels the same about me.”

Should Jen Psaki apologize to the Vances? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (2668 Votes) No: 1% (29 Votes)

The vice president concluded by highlighting his “journey” with his wife in the service of America.

“But, we are very lucky to have this journey,” he continued, “or I should say, I’m very lucky to go on this journey with a very loving wife. We’re gonna keep on serving the country together. And I’m honored to have Usha by my side, on this trip in particular — but always.”

The vice president made those comments at the airport prior to departing Israel, where, according to Axios, he also denounced as an “insult” the Israeli Knesset’s apparently “symbolic” vote to annex the West Bank.

NEW: Vice President Vance laughs off Jen Psaki’s comments about his wife, Usha: “I think it’s disgraceful, but of course the second lady can speak for herself.” “I am very lucky to have a wonderful wife, and I know — at least I hope — that my wife feels the same about me.”… pic.twitter.com/DprrMR1IbB — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 23, 2025

As vice president, of course, Vance has both a perspective and a weight of responsibility that allows for some magnanimity.

That should remind us that every deranged comment from nitwits like Psaki does not require a response. Conservatives should greet that kind of reminder as a great relief. Otherwise, we would spend our entire lives playing whack-a-mole with liberals’ nonsense. As soon as one instance of liberal insanity leaves the news cycle, another takes its place.

Indeed, by dismissing Psaki’s rubbish, the vice president provided a model in picking one’s battles. After all, in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination last month, it was Vance who boldly and rightly declared that we can never unify with the leftists who celebrated that murder.

In short, when it comes to dealing with liberals, fight the toxic and violent ones. Expose the others, like Psaki, as silly and shrill. Then ignore them.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.