Watch: JD Vance Expertly Shuts Down CNN Reporter's Race-Baiting Attempt

After being chosen as former President Donald Trump’s running mate for the General Election, CNN is affording J.D. Vance the same treatment they give Trump.

On Thursday, Vance spoke to CNN correspondent Steve Contorno. He was asked about Trump’s comments concerning the race of his presumptive Democratic opponent for November, Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I want to ask you about the former president’s comments yesterday with the National Association of Black Journalists where he said that Vice President Harris is ‘all of the sudden black.'”

Because nothing is off-limits for CNN, Contorno drug Vance’s family into the interview as his wife — Usha Vance — is of Indian descent and they have three children.

“As a father of three biracial children, do those comments give you pause at all?”

Vance responded, “They don’t give me pause at all. Look, all he said is that Kamala Harris is a chameleon. She goes to Georgia two days ago. She was raised in Canada; she puts on a fake southern accent. She is everything to everybody, and she pretends to be somebody different depending on which audience she’s in front of.”

He then defended the former president. “I think it’s totally reasonable for the president to call that out, and that’s all he did.”

For context, on Wednesday, Trump spoke to the National Association of Black Journalists at their national convention in Chicago.

ABC’s Rachel Scott hounded him in an aggressive fashion, which made the former president come off as humorous and good-natured as Scott became more agitated.

Trump made note of the fact that Harris once touted her Indian ancestry fully, but now she is entirely leaning into her father’s side of the family in being black.

Vance took the opportunity from Contorno to shift the conversation towards policy as Harris also lacks consistency here.

“I mean, look, she’s running as a tough on crime prosecutor even though she implemented open border policy. She’s saying that she wants to support the police, yet she wanted to defund the police just three years ago. It’s totally reasonable to call out the fact that she pretends to be somebody different depending on the audience she’s talking to.”

This entire exchange does get at the essence of Harris.

She finds herself in a perpetual identity crisis — racially and politically — because she has absolutely zero principles to stand on.

She judges which way she thinks the winds of opinion are blowing in order to gain power, disregarding the truth and displaying little concern for what is best for the country.

Vance knows this. Trump knows this. The voter needs to know it.

