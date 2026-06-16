Watch: JD Vance Explains How Iran Deal Is 'Fundamentally' Different Than Obama's JCPOA

Vice President J.D. Vance laid out on Monday the key difference between the Obama administration’s Iran nuclear deal and the one that the Trump administration has negotiated.

CBS Mornings host Gayle King asked the vice president when all the details of the deal would be made public.

Vance responded that the administration plans to release the full text at some point this week, citing diplomatic protocols for not releasing it all now.

He noted the two core issues are that Iran will not be permitted to develop a nuclear weapon and that the Strait of Hormuz will be opened.

CBS correspondent Ed O’Keefe pressed the vice president about a report that Iran will have access to a $300 billion reconstruction fund.

One of Trump’s main criticisms of the President Barack Obama-backed 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action agreement is that it made billions of dollars available to Tehran, which the regime then turned around and used to fund terrorism in the Middle East against Israel and others.

Vance answered, “We absolutely are open to the Gulf Coast countries investing in the reconstruction of Iran, but only if Iran ends their nuclear program, ends their enriched stockpile of material, and is really open to an inspections and enforcement regime that gives the American people confidence they’re never going to have a nuclear weapon.”

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The vice president then explained to O’Keefe that the United States is in a different place in relation to Iran than when Obama was in office.

“We have comprehensively destroyed their nuclear program, and this agreement is about ensuring that they don’t rebuild it,” Vance said.

Vice President JD Vance says that the deal between the U.S. and Iran “ensures that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, while simultaneously opening the Strait of Hormuz.” The vice president shares more details about the agreement, including some of the obligations Iran will… pic.twitter.com/MaUZQWP3ZG — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) June 15, 2026

“The JCPOA was fundamentally about bribing them to stop the construction or to cease a nuclear program that was already in progress,” he then emphasized.

Vance contended that the Trump administration’s Iran deal will lead to a “different outcome for the American people” than Obama’s JCPOA.

During another interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Monday, he said, “There hasn’t been a single dollar of sanctions relief or unfrozen assets, either from the United States or any of our allies in the Gulf… They only get that benefit if they meet their obligations under the agreement.”

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social Monday evening, “Iran has agreed to never have a Nuclear Weapon! Also, the story that the U.S. is paying Iran 300 million Dollars is Fake News, put out by the Dumocrats!!!”

“Iran has agreed to never have a Nuclear Weapon! Also, the story that the U.S. is paying Iran 300 million Dollars is Fake News, put out by the Dumocrats!!!” – President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/Y9N9QWUqKm — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 15, 2026

Trump confirmed during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the G7 summit in France that Iran will have sanctions relief as they do what’s required by the agreement.

.@POTUS on sanctions relief in the Iran deal: “It’s really a behavioral thing. If they do what they’re supposed to do, that starts taking effect.” pic.twitter.com/cWnbqjce4d — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 15, 2026

“It’s really a behavioral thing,” he said. “If they do what they’re supposed to do, that starts taking effect.”

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