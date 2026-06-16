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Vice President J.D. Vance speaks at the United States Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony at Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy on May 28, 2026, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Vice President J.D. Vance speaks at the United States Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony at Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy on May 28, 2026, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Matt Rourke - Pool / Getty Images)

Watch: JD Vance Explains How Iran Deal Is 'Fundamentally' Different Than Obama's JCPOA

 By Randy DeSoto  June 16, 2026 at 6:45am
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Vice President J.D. Vance laid out on Monday the key difference between the Obama administration’s Iran nuclear deal and the one that the Trump administration has negotiated.

CBS Mornings host Gayle King asked the vice president when all the details of the deal would be made public.

Vance responded that the administration plans to release the full text at some point this week, citing diplomatic protocols for not releasing it all now.

He noted the two core issues are that Iran will not be permitted to develop a nuclear weapon and that the Strait of Hormuz will be opened.

CBS correspondent Ed O’Keefe pressed the vice president about a report that Iran will have access to a $300 billion reconstruction fund.

One of Trump’s main criticisms of the President Barack Obama-backed 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action agreement is that it made billions of dollars available to Tehran, which the regime then turned around and used to fund terrorism in the Middle East against Israel and others.

Vance answered, “We absolutely are open to the Gulf Coast countries investing in the reconstruction of Iran, but only if Iran ends their nuclear program, ends their enriched stockpile of material, and is really open to an inspections and enforcement regime that gives the American people confidence they’re never going to have a nuclear weapon.”

Are you in support of Trump’s Iran deal?

The vice president then explained to O’Keefe that the United States is in a different place in relation to Iran than when Obama was in office.

“We have comprehensively destroyed their nuclear program, and this agreement is about ensuring that they don’t rebuild it,” Vance said.

“The JCPOA was fundamentally about bribing them to stop the construction or to cease a nuclear program that was already in progress,” he then emphasized.

Related:
Trump Sends Forceful Message to 'Jealous, Bad People' Questioning His Iran Deal

Vance contended that the Trump administration’s Iran deal will lead to a “different outcome for the American people” than Obama’s JCPOA.

During another interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Monday, he said, “There hasn’t been a single dollar of sanctions relief or unfrozen assets, either from the United States or any of our allies in the Gulf… They only get that benefit if they meet their obligations under the agreement.”

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social Monday evening, “Iran has agreed to never have a Nuclear Weapon! Also, the story that the U.S. is paying Iran 300 million Dollars is Fake News, put out by the Dumocrats!!!”

Trump confirmed during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the G7 summit in France that Iran will have sanctions relief as they do what’s required by the agreement.

“It’s really a behavioral thing,” he said. “If they do what they’re supposed to do, that starts taking effect.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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