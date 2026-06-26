Watch: JD Vance Has Hilarious 'Note to Protesters' Yelling at Him in a Foreign Language

Vice President J.D. Vance has had two very good weeks.

On Thursday, Vance appeared at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda, California, to promote his new book, “Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith.”

As part of a roughly 40-minute question-and-answer session, the vice president showed off his sense of humor. At one point, for instance, he offered helpful advice in the form of a “note to protesters” outside yelling at him in a different language.

“We’ve got people waving the Palestinian flag outside and hollering at us in Spanish,” Vance said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

Then came a disarming set of quips.

“By the way, the vice president can’t understand what you’re protesting about if you don’t speak the language of everybody else here,” Vance said, drawing laughter from the audience.

After smiling and soaking in the applause, the vice president again addressed the Spanish-speaking, pro-Palestinian protesters.

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“Note to protesters,” he continued, “if you want the vice president to hear what you’re protesting about, you’ve got to use a language I actually understand.”

🚨 LMFAO! JD Vance just CALLED OUT a leftist protesting him at the Nixon Library “We’ve got people waving the Palestinian flag outside, hollering at us in SPANISH. By the WAY — the Vice President CAN’T understand what you’re protesting about if you don’t speak the language of… pic.twitter.com/Msua4g2a2M — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 25, 2026

As the public face of President Donald Trump’s efforts to negotiate a lasting peace in the Middle East, and with a new book to promote, Vance has made many public appearances in recent weeks.

Each time, the vice president has exhibited the amicable disposition and rhetorical skills that have made him a political powerhouse.

Last week, for instance, on ABC’s notoriously liberal “The View,” Vance opened with disarming humor. From there, the appearance went about as well as conservatives could have hoped.

On Thursday, the vice president also made a few substantive and eye-opening comments.

For instance, at one point he suggested that Nixon’s reputation has enjoyed a “renaissance” in recent years. While anyone who has paid attention to the podcasting world can attest to the truth of Vance’s observation, it still raises one’s eyebrows to hear it said in a more formal setting.

“I think that his historical legacy is enjoying a bit of a renaissance,” Vance said of Nixon, “and I think deservedly so.”

The vice president then joked that had Watergate occurred today, it would have amounted to a “12-hour news story.”

“The idea that it would have taken down a presidency is crazy,” he added.

Vance then blamed the “deep state” for undermining Nixon, likening it to those sinister agencies’ behavior during Trump’s first term.

JD Vance: “I think Nixon’s historical legacy is enjoying a bit of a renaissance, and deservedly so. I joked that if Watergate happened tomorrow, it would be like a 12 hours news story. The idea that it took down a presidency is crazy.” pic.twitter.com/osy0V3QLyN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 25, 2026

Finally, Vance used the event to take a jab at Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California.

When reminded that his new book had hit No. 1 on The New York Times bestseller list, the vice president made another laugh-inducing quip.

“A few weeks ago some reporter asked me what was the difference between me and Gavin Newsom as political figures,” Vance said. “One of the things I can now say is that people actually bought my book and not his.”

Readers may watch the entire event in the YouTube video below.

Newsom is widely regarded as a candidate for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination. The governor has certainly behaved that way, albeit with some high-profile gaffes.

Perhaps Vance took a jab at Newsom with an eye on 2028. Or perhaps the vice president simply enjoys generating a few laughs at the California governor’s expense.

Either way, the Trump administration has done well to showcase Vance in recent weeks.

On Monday, the vice president announced a “very, very good day” in Iran peace talks on Sunday.

If those talks succeed, and if the Iran war ends, the public will regard Vance as a peacemaker. Then, it won’t matter who screams at him or in what language.

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