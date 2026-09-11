During Vice President J.D. Vance’s midterm convention speech Thursday, a heckler interrupted him while waving a Mexican flag, and he used the moment to fire up the crowd.

As chants of “USA” began to die down, Vance said, “What the people at home missed is that we just had a protester interrupting us and waving the Mexican flag.”

The crowd started to boo before Vance added, “Well, my friend, if you love Mexico so much, get your ass over there; I’ll buy you the plane ticket.”

Audience members erupted at the remark and began waving American flags throughout the crowd.

Vice President JD Vance responds to a protester waving a Mexican flag: “My friend if you love Mexico so much, get your ass over there, I’ll buy the plane ticket.” pic.twitter.com/T1vTAC3LUV — CSPAN (@cspan) September 11, 2026

“I had a whole speech written, but I think I got to change it, because we just discovered the symbol of the far-left, an idiot waving … a Mexican flag at a protest, when he should be waving the flag of the United States of America.”

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Vance called out the protester for being a hypocrite and said Americans must fight to protect what makes the country special.

“Now, we all know, of course, that as much as that person might wave around a foreign flag, he’d much rather live in Dallas or in Cincinnati, or in any one of our great cities than Mexico,” he said. “But while we wave the American flag and fight for the American dream, we have to remind ourselves tonight, that the good life that is the foundation of this country’s promise is not guaranteed.”

“We have to remember that a safe home, a good school, a happy family, a future that is better than the past; every generation of Americans has had to fight for these things when it’s our turn.”

The vice president said the midterm elections will be critical moment for the nation that will decide how free America will be, far into the future.

“This fall, the Democrats are running candidates who will tell your children what they’re allowed to say, how they’re allowed to live, and importantly, who they ought to hate,” he declared. “Because that’s what the Democrat Party is about in 2026. It’s not about you. It’s about foreign fraudsters, and it’s about who they hate. And we got to send their asses packing in November.”

Vance touched upon immigration during the address, saying that Americans are being forced to share resources and jobs with tens of millions of illegal aliens. He also attributed high housing costs to their presence in the U.S.

“In just four short years, the cost of a home under Joe Biden doubled,” Vance explained. “And Americans who are finishing school suddenly found themselves competing, not against their fellow Americans for jobs, but against 25 million new illegal immigrants– not just for jobs, but for homes as well.”

He later praised President Donald Trump for securing the southern border and stopping the flow of illegal aliens into the United States, along with ramping up deportations.

“Donald Trump’s administration — it’s not just the first government in the last 80 years to actually stop a border invasion. It’s the first in the last 80 years to reverse the border invasion,” Vance proclaimed. “Under Donald Trump’s leadership, we have seen the foreign-born share of our population drop by three million people. That’s illegal aliens that we sent back home.”

“Under Donald Trump’s leadership, we’ve created one million new jobs. And unlike the last administration, where most of the job growth went to illegal aliens, 100 percent of the job growth in the United States of America is going to American citizens, which is exactly where it belongs!”

Vance is currently considered the front-runner for the 2028 GOP presidential nomination. Secretary of State and interim National Security Advisor Marco Rubio, however, has continually been floated as a potential primary challenger.

NBC News reported Wednesday that Rubio said he has “no plans at this time” to run for the White House again, and is focused on his duties in the Trump administration.

“I don’t know what the future holds, but I have no plans at this time,” he said during an interview with Colombian news station RCN, translated by NBC News.

“I’m not a candidate for anything right now,” Rubio concluded. “And I’m 100 percent focused on my job, and I have to be because I have two jobs.”

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