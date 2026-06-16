Watch: JD Vance Kicks Off 'The View' Appearance with Joke That Disarms Co-Hosts

Vice President J.D. Vance entered the proverbial lion’s den on Tuesday armed with an amicable disposition and well-timed humor.

Appearing on ABC’s “The View,” where the liberal female co-hosts have spent years bashing President Donald Trump and the entire Make America Great Again movement, Vance opened with self-deprecation.

That tactic drew laughter from the co-hosts.

“I was surprised at how tall you were,” co-host and rabid Trump-hater Joy Behar said as Vance took his seat.

“Well, if you only see somebody on TV, you just see their — in my case — giant head,” he replied. “So, it hides how tall I am.”

“We are the table of big heads here,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg quipped.

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Then, before Goldberg could throw it to co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, the vice president kept the levity going.

“So this is a show of MAGA Republicans, right?” he joked. “That’s what my media team told me. OK. Good.”

The co-hosts laughed.

Readers may view the exchange in the following clip posted to the social media platform X.

Joy Behar is surprised by how tall Vance is.

Vance jokes that when he’s on TV his big head hides his height. pic.twitter.com/H5n2rXnBrS — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 16, 2026

Perhaps surprisingly to many conservatives, Vance received a warm welcome from the audience after Goldberg introduced him.

The vice president then shook each of the co-hosts’ hands as the audience’s applause continued.

ROARING APPLAUSE FOR OUR VICE PRESIDENT — EVEN ON THE VIEW! @VP pic.twitter.com/oNV4u4vcr5 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 16, 2026

Over the years, of course, the show’s co-hosts have expressed hostility toward Trump and everyone in his orbit.

As he showed during the 2024 vice-presidential debate against Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, however, Vance, when dealing with adversaries, has the ability to exude Trump-ian charm while avoiding Trump-ian bellicosity.

Likewise, as a matter of politics, even liberal observers agreed that Vance easily bested Walz in that debate.

With that performance in mind, perhaps, the Trump administration has decided to deploy the vice president’s talents yet again. In recent days, Vance has gone on a media blitz to promote the president’s Iran peace deal.

As part of that blitz, the vice president has appeared on major networks’ morning shows. There, as with “The View,” he has reached audiences generally hostile to Trump and MAGA.

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