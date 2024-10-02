Watch: JD Vance Leaves Tim Walz All Alone in Very Awkward Moment Before Debate Even Starts

GOP Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio definitely won the contest of who appeared more in command at the vice presidential debate with Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and it started before even before the event began.

First, the two men took the stage and shook hands.

Then, Vance left his podium area and went over to shake the hands of the CBS News moderators Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan.

Meanwhile, Walz stayed at his podium, cupping his hands to the front and awkwardly smiling.

Why he didn’t follow Vance’s example is not clear.

JD Vance is already at it. He left Tim Walz to be on stage by himself Vance is playing chess😂 pic.twitter.com/BUaItp9KBl — George (@BehizyTweets) October 2, 2024

From the initial question, Walz looked ill at ease.

Tim Walz is off to a ROUGH start… Why does he look so scared? pic.twitter.com/mctQFK5wvZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 2, 2024

Meanwhile, Vance, a Yale Law School graduate, appeared relaxed — like he was having a conversation in his own living room.

The side by side on this debate is stunning. Vance is measured, smooth and on point. Walz is tongue tied, rambling, and looks nervous. pic.twitter.com/qcweSuB2Dg — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) October 2, 2024

Throughout the early questions, he consistently re-framed them to discuss what he felt was important.

In a powerful moment, he was falsely fact checked on immigration and explained how the Biden-Harris administration has abused the nation’s immigration laws to give legal status to millions of migrants.

JD Vance just called out the CBS moderators for a false fact check on immigration was so good the moderators muted him pic.twitter.com/jtaDNKWkQx — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) October 2, 2024

Using an app, he said, “You can go on as an illegal migrant and apply for asylum or apply for parole and be granted legal status at the wave of a Kamala Harris open border wand.”

It was a perfect way to put a visual in the minds of the audience, showing just how cavalier Harris has been regarding immigration to the detriment of the country.

