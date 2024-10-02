Share
Democratic vice presidential candidate and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz waits for the start of the vice presidential debate in New York City on Tuesday.
Democratic vice presidential candidate and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz waits for the start of the vice presidential debate in New York City on Tuesday. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Watch: JD Vance Leaves Tim Walz All Alone in Very Awkward Moment Before Debate Even Starts

 By Randy DeSoto  October 1, 2024 at 6:58pm
GOP Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio definitely won the contest of who appeared more in command at the vice presidential debate with Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and it started before even before the event began.

First, the two men took the stage and shook hands.

Then, Vance left his podium area and went over to shake the hands of the CBS News moderators Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan.

Meanwhile, Walz stayed at his podium, cupping his hands to the front and awkwardly smiling.

Why he didn’t follow Vance’s example is not clear.

From the initial question, Walz looked ill at ease.

Do you like J.D. Vance?

Meanwhile, Vance, a Yale Law School graduate, appeared relaxed — like he was having a conversation in his own living room.

Throughout the early questions, he consistently re-framed them to discuss what he felt was important.

In a powerful moment, he was falsely fact checked on immigration and explained how the Biden-Harris administration has abused the nation’s immigration laws to give legal status to millions of migrants.

Using an app, he said, “You can go on as an illegal migrant and apply for asylum or apply for parole and be granted legal status at the wave of a Kamala Harris open border wand.”

It was a perfect way to put a visual in the minds of the audience, showing just how cavalier Harris has been regarding immigration to the detriment of the country.

Conversation