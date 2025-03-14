Watch: JD Vance Has Perfect Response as DC Elites Jeer Him at Kennedy Center Theater

The Washington, D.C., elites demonstrated their complete lack of class by booing Vice President J.D. Vance and his wife Usha while they attended a performance of the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center Thursday night.

The Guardian’s Andrew Roth captured the moment and posted it on social media.

Boos for JD Vance as he enters tonight’s concert at the Kennedy Center pic.twitter.com/IWTsJUWjCR — Andrew Roth (@Andrew__Roth) March 13, 2025

The second couple handled the situation gracefully, with the vice president even throwing in a smile and waving to the unadoring crowd.

Usha Vance, who Trump named to the board of trustees for the Center last month, turned to her husband and said something and then laughed.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reported that she served on the board of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra from 2020 to 2022, so she obviously loves classical music.

The New York Times reported that the music being played at the Kennedy Center on Thursday was “Shostakovich’s Violin Concerto No. 2, with Leonidas Kavakos as the soloist. After an intermission, the orchestra played Stravinsky’s ‘Petrushka.'”

The National Symphony Orchestra is world-renowned. Their most visible performances are at the Memorial Day and July 4 concerts on the National Mall.

The Vances were just trying to have a nice night on the town, but the D.C. elite could not put politics aside even for a couple of hours. They could have honored the office, even if they don’t like the vice president’s politics, by applauding or simply staying quiet.

Of course, there is probably no place in America with more Democrats than Washington.

The district’s residents voted for Democrat Kamala Harris over Republican Donald Trump by approximately 93 to 7 percent.

And the Trump administration has gone after the mother’s milk of the Democratic Party — government largesse and waste — through the efforts of Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency.

Some of social media called it right, like the conservative influencer who goes by the name “amuse,” who posted on X, “PARTISANSHIP: The Democrats treated the Kennedy Center as their own private cultural center. They hired their friends to run it and we weren’t welcome. Proof, when JD Vance and his wife walked in the crowd erupted in boos.”

Meanwhile, another responded, “This is in poor taste. He is with his wife, and just days ago, he and his 3-year-old daughter faced jeers from protestors. The election is over, and what we’re seeing now is essentially Trump 2.0 alongside the rise of DOGE. This situation is driving them to madness; they no longer are in control.”

This is in poor taste. He is with his wife, and just days ago, he and his 3-year-old daughter faced jeers from protestors. The election is over, and what we’re seeing now is essentially Trump 2.0 alongside the rise of DOGE. This situation is driving them to madness; they no… — George M. Nicholas (@GeogeM3) March 14, 2025

The Times and USA Today linked the Vances’ reception to Trump’s decision last month to install himself as chairman of the Kennedy Center and remove 18 Democratic appointees from the board of trustees.

He also named Richard Grenell, who served as acting director of national intelligence and ambassador to Germany during the first Trump administration, as the interim director of the Center.

Trump explained his decision with a post on Truth Social, writing, “I have decided to immediately terminate multiple individuals from the Board of Trustees, including the Chairman, who do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture …

“Just last year, the Kennedy Center featured Drag Shows specifically targeting our youth — THIS WILL STOP. The Kennedy Center is an American Jewel, and must reflect the brightest STARS on its stage from all across our Nation. For the Kennedy Center, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!” he added.

President Trump on making the Kennedy Center in Washington DC “GREAT AGAIN”: “Drag shows targeting our youth.. WILL STOP!” pic.twitter.com/YIl1J3cTlO — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 7, 2025

Grenell responded to Thursday night’s booing of the Vances with a post on X saying, “It troubles me to see that so many in the audience appear to be white and intolerant of diverse political views. Diversity is our strength.

“We must do better. We must welcome EVERYONE. We will not allow the Kennedy Center to be an intolerant place.”

This video should challenge us all to commit to making the Kennedy Center a place where everyone is welcomed. It troubles me to see that so many in the audience appear to be white and intolerant of diverse political views. Diversity is our strength. We must do better. We must… https://t.co/I2KuKIZuQ7 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 14, 2025

There seemed to be a bit of tongue-in-cheek to Grenell’s post. In other words, if D.C. is supposed to be this bastion of Democratic tolerance and liberalism, why can’t they allow people who don’t share their political views to enjoy a pleasant evening?

Well played and true. Democrats need to grow up and display some class.

