Share
Commentary
Vice President J.D. Vance, left, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, center, and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller react to protesters Wednesday as they leave after greeting members of the National Guard stationed at Union Station in Washington, D.C.
Commentary
Vice President J.D. Vance, left, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, center, and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller react to protesters Wednesday as they leave after greeting members of the National Guard stationed at Union Station in Washington, D.C. (Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty Images)

Watch: JD Vance and Pete Hegseth Give Booing Heckler the Exact Response He Deserves

 By Randy DeSoto  August 20, 2025 at 6:06pm
Share

Vice President J.D. Vance gave a perfect response to a heckler Wednesday at Washington, D.C.’s Union Station, where he and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stopped by to highlight the Trump administration’s push to make the capital city safer.

A heckler could be heard screaming, “Boo!” at Vance and Hegseth as they were leaving the station following a lunch at the Shake Shack restaurant inside the building with members of the National Guard.

“This is the guy who thinks people don’t deserve law and order in their own community,” Vance responded, pointing toward the protester.

Earlier, Vance, Hegseth, and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller made some brief comments to members of the media as protesters could be heard yelling in the background.

“If you look at what’s happened in Washington, D.C., in just the past nine days, we’ve seen a 35 percent reduction in violent crime. We’ve seen over a 50 percent reduction in robberies. We are seeing really substantial effects because these guys are busting their ass,” Vance said, pointing to members of the National Guard standing behind him.

“You can actually bring law and order to communities. You’ve just gotta have to have the political willpower to do it,” he argued.

The D.C. Police Union posted on social media Monday that crime is down significantly since President Donald Trump announced a takeover of the Metropolitan Police Department for at least 30 days.

The post indicated that violent crime was down 22 percent, carjackings 83 percent, and robberies 46 percent.

Referring to the protesters, Miller said, “The voices that you hear out there, those crazy communists, they have no roots. They have no connection to the city. They have no families they are raising in this city.”

Related:
JD Vance Offers Democrats Free Advice - It Sounds Simple, But Don't Expect Them to Follow It

“We are not going to let the communists destroy a great American city, let alone the nation’s capital,” he continued.

“We’re going to ignore these stupid white hippies,” Miller said, pointing out that, “By the way, most of the citizens who live in Washington, D.C. are black.”

Vance further commented, “We hear these people outside screaming, ‘Free D.C.’ Let’s free D.C. from lawlessness. Let’s free Washington, D.C., from one of the highest murder rates in the entire world …That’s what we’re trying to free D.C. from.”

He added, “It’s kind of bizarre that we have a bunch of old, primarily white people who are out there protesting the policies that keep people safe, when they’ve never felt danger in their entire lives.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Trump Announces He'll Personally Patrol DC Streets with Law Enforcement
'Well Done Good and Faithful Servant': Focus on the Family Founder James Dobson Dies at Age 89
Bed Bath and Beyond Pulls the Plug on Gavin Newsom's California as Leftist Policies Take a Toll
Watch: JD Vance and Pete Hegseth Give Booing Heckler the Exact Response He Deserves
Breaking: Texas House Republicans Successfully Pass Redistricting Map
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation