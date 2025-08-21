Watch: JD Vance and Pete Hegseth Give Booing Heckler the Exact Response He Deserves

Vice President J.D. Vance gave a perfect response to a heckler Wednesday at Washington, D.C.’s Union Station, where he and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stopped by to highlight the Trump administration’s push to make the capital city safer.

A heckler could be heard screaming, “Boo!” at Vance and Hegseth as they were leaving the station following a lunch at the Shake Shack restaurant inside the building with members of the National Guard.

“This is the guy who thinks people don’t deserve law and order in their own community,” Vance responded, pointing toward the protester.

CNN’s @AlejandraJMillo video of Vance being boo’ed as he leaves Shake Shake at Union Station: “This is the guy who thinks people don’t deserve law and order in their own community,” Vance says. pic.twitter.com/5vK2Z2kXEP — Kit Maher (@KitMaherCNN) August 20, 2025

Earlier, Vance, Hegseth, and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller made some brief comments to members of the media as protesters could be heard yelling in the background.

“If you look at what’s happened in Washington, D.C., in just the past nine days, we’ve seen a 35 percent reduction in violent crime. We’ve seen over a 50 percent reduction in robberies. We are seeing really substantial effects because these guys are busting their ass,” Vance said, pointing to members of the National Guard standing behind him.

“You can actually bring law and order to communities. You’ve just gotta have to have the political willpower to do it,” he argued.

The D.C. Police Union posted on social media Monday that crime is down significantly since President Donald Trump announced a takeover of the Metropolitan Police Department for at least 30 days.

The post indicated that violent crime was down 22 percent, carjackings 83 percent, and robberies 46 percent.

DC crime since the announcement of federal control versus the 7 days prior: Robbery ⬇️46%

ADW ⬇️6%

Carjacking ⬇️83%

Car Theft ⬇️21%

Violent Crime ⬇️22%

Property Crime ⬇️6%

All Crimes⬇️8% While federal assistance gives us a boost, we must repeal the misguided Comprehensive… — DC Police Union (@DCPoliceUnion) August 18, 2025

Referring to the protesters, Miller said, “The voices that you hear out there, those crazy communists, they have no roots. They have no connection to the city. They have no families they are raising in this city.”

“We are not going to let the communists destroy a great American city, let alone the nation’s capital,” he continued.

“We’re going to ignore these stupid white hippies,” Miller said, pointing out that, “By the way, most of the citizens who live in Washington, D.C. are black.”

Vice President JD Vance grabs lunch with troops at Shake Shack in Union Station. pic.twitter.com/ZMXBELTRlC — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 20, 2025

Vance further commented, “We hear these people outside screaming, ‘Free D.C.’ Let’s free D.C. from lawlessness. Let’s free Washington, D.C., from one of the highest murder rates in the entire world …That’s what we’re trying to free D.C. from.”

He added, “It’s kind of bizarre that we have a bunch of old, primarily white people who are out there protesting the policies that keep people safe, when they’ve never felt danger in their entire lives.”

