Watch: JD Vance Rushes to See What's Wrong After Scream in the Audience Disrupts Town Hall

 By Joe Saunders  October 11, 2024 at 7:47am
In an election season that has already seen two assassination attempts on the Republican presidential nominee, it was a scene that could have meant the worst.

But when a woman’s scream pierced the hall during an event where GOP vice presidential candidate and Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance was appearing, Vance didn’t show a second’s hesitation.

He leaped to his feet immediately to see what was wrong — and made sure it was all right.

The action took place Thursday during a town hall meeting in Greensboro, in hurricane-ravaged North Carolina, according to the Washington Examiner.

Vance was conducting a question-and-answer session with the audience moderated by former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick when the scream interrupted a man’s question about streamlining disaster relief aid.

The video is below:



“Just a second, man,” Vance said.

“We OK?” he asked the audience.

The problem appeared to be that the woman had slipped from her seat and shrieked as she lost her balance, the Examiner reported.

Vance passed off the incident with a joke — and a jibe at Democratic nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris:

“Kamala Harris built this platform behind us. That’s what happened,” he said, as the audience laughed.

Do you think JD Vance is a good VP pick?

Considering that former President Donald Trump barely survived an assassin’s bullet in Pennsylvania in July, and that another would-be assassin was arrested after being changed from the scene of a planned golf-course attack on Trump in September, any out-of-the-way occurrence at a political gathering could signal a real danger to the candidate on stage.

But in the real-time moment of crisis, Vance showed no concern for his own well-being, only a determination to face the problem at hand.

And social media users took notice:

In addition to being Trump’s running mate, an Ohio senator and best-selling author, Vance is a Marine Corps veteran who served from 2003-2007, according to USA Today.

Related:
Politico Mocked for Strange Claims About Walz's Bulging Eyes and Vance's Beard

He spent six months on duty in Iraq as a military public affairs officer.

