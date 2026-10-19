Watch: JD Vance Sneaks in Potentially Game-Changing 2028 Announcement in CBS Interview - Will He Even Be Around?

Vice President J.D. Vance admitted during a Saturday evening CBS News town hall that “anything can happen” between now and 2028 when it comes to the next presidential election.

During the town hall, he was specifically asked by moderator Tony Dokoupil whether there’s “a chance you don’t run” in the 2028 presidential race.

Shockingly, the vice president admitted that there is indeed a chance on account of his having four kids and a wife who doesn’t care for politics.

“Of course there’s a chance,” he replied before going into further detail.

🚨 IT’S OFFICIAL: JD Vance says there is a chance he runs for president in 2028 “Of course there’s a CHANCE.” “But the way I think about big life decisions is I am a procrastinator.” 🤣 “[After the midterms] I’ll think about it…ANYTHING could happen!”… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 18, 2026

“Yeah, man, we’ve got four little kids,” the vice president continued. “My wife has never loved politics. She loves public service. I think you can do a lot of good in this job, and I’ve tried to do as much good as possible.”

“People ask me this question all the time, and I think they assume because I’m a politician, of course he’s going to run for president in 2028,” he added.

The problem, he revealed, is that he’s a procrastinator.

“The way that I think about big life decisions — my wife will tell you this — is I’m a procrastinator,” he bluntly said. “I hate thinking about it.”

Vance indicated that he will devote more attention to the decision after the midterm elections.

“What will happen is, first of all… what’s going to happen is then I’ll have to think about it,” he added. “And then I will actually have to make a decision. But, you know, anything can happen, man.”

Responding to his remarks, some social media users argued that his being a procrastinator should be disqualifying.

Others maintained that Secretary of State Marco Rubio would be a better choice as America’s next president.

A Focaldata/Financial Times poll released on Oct. 11 found Vice President Vance leading the GOP 2028 primary with 38 percent of the vote, followed by Rubio with 24 percent of the vote, as reported by USA Today.

But an Emerson College and The Hill survey published in August found Rubio slightly outperforming Vance in most matchups with likely Democratic opponents.

Who do you believe would be a better Republican candidate in 2028? JD Vance Marco Rubio Other Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use JD Vance 26% (154 votes) Marco Rubio 71% (416 votes) Other 2% (12 votes)

“In five match-ups against Democrats, Rubio outperformed Vance in all but one,” The Hill reported.

Rubio has risen in some polls as the vice president has faced criticism for continuing to associate with commentator Tucker Carlson, who has become increasingly critical of President Donald Trump.

One of Vance’s fiercest critics has been conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, who has repeatedly questioned him for maintaining a close relationship with Carlson.

No one cares who the VP fishes with. That’s not remotely the question, and he knows it. He said back in December 2025: “I find the idea that Tucker Carlson … that his views are somehow completely anathema to conservatism, that he has no place in the conservative movement, is frankly absurd…” — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 3, 2026

Shapiro has also been critical of Vance’s own ideology.

“I tuned into Joe Rogan yesterday and heard Bernie Sanders’ economics, Barack Obama’s foreign policy, and Ro Khanna’s conspiracy theories,” he wrote in a scathing social media post over the summer. “And then I realized JD Vance was talking.”

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