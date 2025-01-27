Watch: JD Vance Steamrolls CBS' Margaret Brennan When She Says America 'Is a Country Founded by Immigrants'

Say this much for the propagandists in the establishment media: They remain impervious to humility or truth.

Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” during an interview with Vice President J.D. Vance, establishment journalist Margaret Brennan, with equal parts smugness and ignorance, confidently repeated the trite liberal falsehood that “this is a country founded by immigrants.”

With his preternatural patience and characteristic erudition, Vance calmly but firmly dismantled Brennan’s nonsensical claim.

“This is a very unique country,” Brennan added, no doubt prematurely thinking she had scored a debating point.

Needless to say, she soon found herself overmatched against the vice president.

“This is a very unique country, and it was founded by some immigrants and some settlers,” Vance replied. “But just because we were founded by immigrants doesn’t mean that 240 years later that we have to have the dumbest immigration policy in the world.”

Indeed, one can scarcely overstate the importance and brilliance of Vance’s reply. More on that in a moment.

As for the context, Brennan had asked Vance about President Donald Trump’s executive order last week ending birthright citizenship.

Thus, Vance elaborated on the Trump administration’s position.

“No country says that temporary visitors — their children — will be given complete access to the benefits and blessings of American citizenship. America should actually look out for the interests of our citizens first. And that means, again, if you’re here permanently and lawfully, your kid becomes an American citizen. If you’re not here permanently, if you’re not subject to the jurisdiction of the United States and don’t plan to be, why would we make those people’s children American citizens permanently?” Vance said, there by concluding his masterful reply.

Readers may view the full Vance-Brennan exchange in the clip below, posted to the social media platform X.

“I obviously disagree with that judge,” Vice President JD Vance says of a federal judge, who this week blocked on constitutional grounds, President Trump’s order attempting to eliminate birthright citizenship. “Just because we were founded by immigrants, doesn’t mean that 240… pic.twitter.com/rrO9QfsDSa — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 26, 2025

Prominent conservatives on X applauded Vance for injecting the word “settler” into the conversation.

For instance, Michael Knowles of The Daily Wire thought it crucial to distinguish America’s forebears from mere immigrants.

Glad he got the settler part in there. The whole liberal premise is wrong: at a fundamental level, America was not founded by immigrants! https://t.co/V18PFOCP7H — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) January 26, 2025

Meanwhile, columnist Kurt Schlichter of Townhall.com predicted that Brennan would simply shift gears and complain about “settler genocide.”

“Have you noticed how you can never win? But you can win. You can refuse to play the game and ruthlessly exercise your power,” Schlichter wrote.

In the next breath, she’ll complain that this country was built on settler genocide. Have you noticed how you can never win? But you can win. You can refuse to play the game and ruthlessly exercise your power. @KeenanPeachy https://t.co/x1aWHOceLm — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 26, 2025

Knowles and Schlichter, of course, had it right about settlers. But we need not go even that far in order to refute Brennan’s claim as easily as Vance did.

The preposterous argument that “immigrants” founded America depends on a deliberately muddled version of history.

In short, the United States was founded not by immigrants but by revolutionary patriots born in Britain’s American colonies. But the modern globalist establishment and its media minions need you to forget that.

Through the 1776 Declaration of Independence, American patriots proclaimed their pledge to establish a self-governing republic. The U.S. Constitution fulfilled that pledge in 1787-88.

Then, immigrants came to the new United States because the sovereign people permitted it. “We the People” invited the world’s oppressed masses to emigrate legally, not to sneak into the country and remain indefinitely.

Thus, “immigrants” did not “found” the United States. Sovereign citizens did.

And therein lay the brilliance in Vance’s reply. Note that he included “some” immigrants in that group of revolutionary patriots. A young Alexander Hamilton, for instance, arrived in the American colonies in 1772. Thomas Paine emigrated from England two years later, though he eventually returned to Europe before finally settling in America.

For the most part, however, the American Revolution drew its statesmen and soldiers from among the native-born. That included Benjamin Franklin, George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and host of lesser-known American patriots.

Moreover, note the date that Vance chose: “240 years later,” he said.

A man of Vance’s intelligence did not choose that number at random. Instead, he did so because it referred to a specific event.

Venturing 240 years into the past would take us to the 1780s, when the Founders signed and ratified the Constitution.

In other words, Vance had no need to go as far back as the original colonial settlers. He made no reference to Pilgrims, Puritans, or other 17th-century English dissidents.

Instead, Vance cited the critical moment at which the Founders fulfilled their pledge to establish a self-governing republic. He turned Brennan’s absurd comment about “immigrants” into a powerful statement about the sovereign American people.

In short, establishment journalists like Brennan use “immigrant” propaganda to deceive American citizens into relinquishing control of their own country. Thus, the Brennans of the world do the bidding of their globalist masters.

Those globalists and subservient journalists, however, have proven themselves no match for the likes of Trump and Vance.

