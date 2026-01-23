Watch: JD Vance Tells the Uncomfortable Truth About Abortion at March for Life

Vice President J.D. Vance, speaking Friday at the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., described abortion as the modern-day equivalent of child sacrifice.

And it’s true. There is no getting around the fact that without the abortion, another person with dreams and talent and the ability to have children of their own would be walking on this planet.

“I read an article some time ago about classic archaeology, of all things,” Vance said. “And one particular piece of information has haunted me: that one of the telltale signs of an ancient brothel in the pagan world was that you’d always find a large number of baby skeletons nearby — a lot of baby skeletons; and those bones predominantly belonged to boys because, unlike little girls, those boys would be of no use to the future adults who were running those brothels.”

“Now, this is shocking to us because we grew up in a Christian culture and were formed by religious values. Even those of us who aren’t particularly faithful, it’s a shocking thing to hear,” he continued.

“But we remember that in the ancient pagan world, discarding children was routine. From the skeletons in brothels to the child sacrifice of the Mayans, the mark of barbarism is that we treat babies like inconveniences to be discarded rather than the blessings to cherish that they are,” Vance said.

The vice president then contrasted Christian culture from the culture that flows from paganism.

“But the inheritance of our civilization is something else: the fact that, as Scripture tells us, each life is fearfully and wonderfully made by our Creator,” he said.

“The March for Life, my friends, it’s not just about a political issue, as important as all this politics stuff is. It is about whether we will remain a civilization under God or whether we ultimately return to the paganism that dominated the past,” Vance asserted.

President Donald Trump also addressed the March for Life attendees on Friday via video.

“As we celebrate 250 years since our founding fathers recognized the right to life in our Declaration of Independence, I want to thank every single one of you who is out on this winter day, a beautiful day… to stand up for the unborn,” he said.

Trump noted that he appointed originalist justices to the Supreme Court, which led to the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022.

“Now the work to rebuild a culture that supports life continues in every state and every community,” he said.

Trump argued that his administration’s defense of religious liberty and encouragement of faith in God is helping in this battle of public persuasion.

President Ronald Reagan also pointed to the Declaration of Independence and the right to life it recognizes in a proclamation he issued in January 1988 to mark “National Sanctity of Human Life Day.”

“America has given a great gift to the world, a gift that drew upon the accumulated wisdom derived from centuries of experiments in self-government, a gift that has irrevocably changed humanity’s future,” he wrote.

“Our gift is twofold: the declaration, as a cardinal principle of all just law, of the God-given, unalienable rights possessed by every human being; and the example of our determination to secure those rights and to defend them against every challenge through the generations. Our declaration and defense of our rights have made us and kept us free and have sent a tide of hope and inspiration around the globe,” Reagan added.

“One of those unalienable rights, as the Declaration of Independence affirms so eloquently, is the right to life,” he stated.

He then pointed to the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade in 1973, which denied the unborn the right to life, as in conflict with the Declaration.

Reagan concluded, “Our Nation cannot continue down the path of abortion, so radically at odds with our history, our heritage, and our concepts of justice. This sacred legacy, and the well-being and the future of our country, demand that protection of the innocents must be guaranteed and that the personhood of the unborn be declared and defended throughout our land.”

Vance did a good job articulating these truths at the March for Life.

We face a choice between paganism and death, and the Christian worldview and life. May we choose life.

