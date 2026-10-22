Watch: JD Vance Turns to Prayer as Medical Emergency Halts Rally

Vice President J.D. Vance publicly embraced his Christianity at a rally in Nebraska on Thursday, where he asked the crowd to pray with him after a woman suffered a medical emergency.

Vance noticed some commotion behind him and stopped speaking for several minutes.

“While they’re working on her, maybe those who are of the praying type would join me in a prayer,” Vance, a Roman Catholic, said before making the sign of the cross. “I always, in moments like this, try to pray as the Lord taught us to pray.”

He then prayed the Lord’s Prayer, with many in the crowd joining him.

The vice president then walked toward her and asked, “How’s she doing?” before going into the audience to check on her himself.

WATCH: Vice President JD Vance leads a Nebraska crowd in prayer after a medical emergency pauses his remarks for several minutes. As the situation unfolds, Vance turns to the audience and invites them to pray together, saying he tries to remember how the Lord taught people to pray in moments like this. The condition of the person receiving medical attention is not immediately clear. — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 22, 2026

When he took time to speak to her one-on-one, the woman told Vance it was her “first rally,” Fox News reported.

After it was clear she was stable, the crowd erupted in applause.

BREAKING: Vice President JD Vance checks on a woman who appears to have suffered a medical emergency during his rally in Nebraska. Vance says the woman told him it was her “first rally,” as he takes a moment to speak with her following the incident. https://t.co/5JZnayNwGm — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 22, 2026

When Vance returned to the microphone, chants of “48!” began to ring out throughout the crowd, a reference to his potentially becoming the next president of the United States.

WATCH: The crowd breaks into chants of “48! 48! 48!” as Vice President JD Vance makes his way back to the podium at a Nebraska rally. The moment comes after Vance stepped offstage to check on a woman who had a medical emergency in the stands. https://t.co/Scai6oA2JJ — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 22, 2026

Vance smiled and then quieted the crowd before continuing with his remarks.

Should public figures openly embrace the Christian faith like J.D. Vance did? Yes, it's important for leadership No, they should keep religion private Depends on the situation Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it's important for leadership 95% (74 votes) No, they should keep religion private 3% (2 votes) Depends on the situation 3% (2 votes)

The vice president has been widely considered a natural successor to President Donald Trump, but there is still talk of Secretary of State Marco Rubio taking up the mantle.

Vance said earlier this week that he might not run for president given his current family situation.

“Of course there’s a chance,” he said when asked if he may opt out of running, according to USA Today.

“Man, we’ve got four little kids,” Vance continued, adding that his wife, Usha, “has never loved politics.”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.