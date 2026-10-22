Watch: JD Vance Turns to Prayer as Medical Emergency Halts Rally
Vice President J.D. Vance publicly embraced his Christianity at a rally in Nebraska on Thursday, where he asked the crowd to pray with him after a woman suffered a medical emergency.
Vance noticed some commotion behind him and stopped speaking for several minutes.
“While they’re working on her, maybe those who are of the praying type would join me in a prayer,” Vance, a Roman Catholic, said before making the sign of the cross. “I always, in moments like this, try to pray as the Lord taught us to pray.”
He then prayed the Lord’s Prayer, with many in the crowd joining him.
The vice president then walked toward her and asked, “How’s she doing?” before going into the audience to check on her himself.
WATCH: Vice President JD Vance leads a Nebraska crowd in prayer after a medical emergency pauses his remarks for several minutes.
As the situation unfolds, Vance turns to the audience and invites them to pray together, saying he tries to remember how the Lord taught people to pray in moments like this.
The condition of the person receiving medical attention is not immediately clear.
— Fox News (@FoxNews) October 22, 2026
When he took time to speak to her one-on-one, the woman told Vance it was her “first rally,” Fox News reported.
After it was clear she was stable, the crowd erupted in applause.
BREAKING: Vice President JD Vance checks on a woman who appears to have suffered a medical emergency during his rally in Nebraska.
Vance says the woman told him it was her “first rally,” as he takes a moment to speak with her following the incident. https://t.co/5JZnayNwGm
— Fox News (@FoxNews) October 22, 2026
When Vance returned to the microphone, chants of “48!” began to ring out throughout the crowd, a reference to his potentially becoming the next president of the United States.
WATCH: The crowd breaks into chants of “48! 48! 48!” as Vice President JD Vance makes his way back to the podium at a Nebraska rally.
The moment comes after Vance stepped offstage to check on a woman who had a medical emergency in the stands. https://t.co/Scai6oA2JJ
— Fox News (@FoxNews) October 22, 2026
Vance smiled and then quieted the crowd before continuing with his remarks.
The vice president has been widely considered a natural successor to President Donald Trump, but there is still talk of Secretary of State Marco Rubio taking up the mantle.
Vance said earlier this week that he might not run for president given his current family situation.
“Of course there’s a chance,” he said when asked if he may opt out of running, according to USA Today.
“Man, we’ve got four little kids,” Vance continued, adding that his wife, Usha, “has never loved politics.”
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