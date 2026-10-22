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Vice President J.D. Vance starts to say a prayer for a person who required medical attention while he was speaking during a campaign rally at the D&N Event Center on Oct. 22, 2026, in North Platte, Nebraska.
Vice President J.D. Vance starts to say a prayer for a person who required medical attention while he was speaking during a campaign rally at the D&N Event Center on Oct. 22, 2026, in North Platte, Nebraska. (Jacquelyn Martin - Pool / Getty Images)

Watch: JD Vance Turns to Prayer as Medical Emergency Halts Rally

 By Nick Givas  October 22, 2026 at 11:46am
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Vice President J.D. Vance publicly embraced his Christianity at a rally in Nebraska on Thursday, where he asked the crowd to pray with him after a woman suffered a medical emergency.

Vance noticed some commotion behind him and stopped speaking for several minutes.

“While they’re working on her, maybe those who are of the praying type would join me in a prayer,” Vance, a Roman Catholic, said before making the sign of the cross. “I always, in moments like this, try to pray as the Lord taught us to pray.”

He then prayed the Lord’s Prayer, with many in the crowd joining him.

The vice president then walked toward her and asked, “How’s she doing?” before going into the audience to check on her himself.

When he took time to speak to her one-on-one, the woman told Vance it was her “first rally,” Fox News reported.

After it was clear she was stable, the crowd erupted in applause.

When Vance returned to the microphone, chants of “48!” began to ring out throughout the crowd, a reference to his potentially becoming the next president of the United States.

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Vance smiled and then quieted the crowd before continuing with his remarks.

Should public figures openly embrace the Christian faith like J.D. Vance did?

The vice president has been widely considered a natural successor to President Donald Trump, but there is still talk of Secretary of State Marco Rubio taking up the mantle.

Vance said earlier this week that he might not run for president given his current family situation.

“Of course there’s a chance,” he said when asked if he may opt out of running, according to USA Today.

“Man, we’ve got four little kids,” Vance continued, adding that his wife, Usha, “has never loved politics.”

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Nick Givas
Nick Givas has been a reporter for The Daily Caller, Fox News, and served as Managing Editor of the Newsroom at Project Veritas. He's also hosted three different podcasts, served as a Congressional Communications Director, and had his work featured in The Federalist, Daily Signal, New York Post, and Real Clear Politics.




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