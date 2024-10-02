Watch: JD Vance Turns Tables on Moderator, Brilliantly Targets Kamala Harris to Avoid Climate Change Trap

No one in politics can turn a tough question back around on a dishonest interviewer quite like GOP Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio.

Former President Donald Trump’s running mate showed off that skill on Tuesday night during the vice presidential debate hosted by CBS News.

That moment came when CBS News moderator Norah O’Donnell tried to corner Vance with a question about Trump’s view of climate change, asking, “Governor [Walz] mentioned that President Trump has called climate change a hoax. Do you agree?”

Vance’s response flipped the question on its head, putting the pressure directed at himself and his running mate back at Harris.

JD Vance MASTERFULLY pivots from a BAITED question on “climate change…” “Clearly, Kamala Harris herself doesn’t believe her own rhetoric on this…” pic.twitter.com/zCweiHsAFP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 2, 2024

“What [Trump] has said is that if the Democrats, and in particular Kamala Harris and her leadership, if they really believed that climate change is serious, what they would be doing is more manufacturing and more energy production in the United States of America, and that’s not what they’re doing,” Vance said.

“So, clearly Kamala Harris herself doesn’t believe her own rhetoric on this. If she did, she would actually agree with Donald Trump’s energy policies.”

Just like that, a question that was likely meant to make Trump look radical turned into an indictment on Biden-Harris economic policy.

Criticizing Harris on economics likely resonated with many of the debate’s viewers who haven’t fared well under the Biden-Harris economy.

Viewers commenting about the debate in real-time on X certainly felt that Vance effectively flipped the question around.

Vance turning a stupid question about the climate change canard into an argument for his ticket’s economic policies is nothing short of genius. This is a very, very strong start. — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) October 2, 2024

“Vance turning a stupid question about the climate change canard into an argument for his ticket’s economic policies is nothing short of genius. This is a very, very strong start,” The Blaze’s Steve Deace wrote.

Vance’s answer on climate change was perfect: The best serious climate policy would be to reshore as much American manufacturing as possible. If you care about cutting emissions, producing things here—rather than in the Third World—is the single most effective thing you can do. — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) October 2, 2024

“Vance’s answer on climate change was perfect: The best serious climate policy would be to reshore as much American manufacturing as possible,” conservative writer Nate Hochman wrote.

“If you care about cutting emissions, producing things here — rather than in the Third World — is the single most effective thing you can do.”

Fantastic answer by Vance on the climate change question. Instead of debating carbon emissions he addressed the elephant in the room: we’re outsourcing our energy production and manufacturing to countries that produce FAR more pollution than the U.S. — Nathan Barnes (@nbarnes84) October 2, 2024

“Fantastic answer by Vance on the climate change question. Instead of debating carbon emissions he addressed the elephant in the room: we’re outsourcing our energy production and manufacturing to countries that produce FAR more pollution than the U.S.,” the Republic Sentinel’s Nathan Barnes wrote.

