Watch: JD Vance Turns the Tables on 'The View' Co-Hosts When They Try Immigration Guilt Trip

When it comes to immigration enforcement, conservatives and liberals occupy two different realities.

Vice President J.D. Vance experienced that phenomenon during his Tuesday appearance on ABC’s “The View.” Under the circumstances, he handled it as best he could.

The show’s liberal female co-hosts subjected the vice president to a barrage of anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement talking points.

Where a decent person stands on those talking points, of course, depends on whether or not you believe them.

“I believe, as a Christian, I can tell my kids why it’s important to have borders. I get that,” co-host Sarah Haines said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

“It’s much harder to explain,” she added moments later, “when I see someone dragged out of a house or wrongly taken to a [detention facility] that isn’t a violent criminal.”

After the applause subsided, Haines tried to draw a subtle comparison between anti-immigrant rhetoric and the language of the Holocaust.

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Vance appeared on the show in part to promote his new book, “Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith.”

Co-host Ana Navarro then referred to the vice president’s book to build on Haines’ anti-ICE comments.

“You talk about this internal struggle in the book,” Navarro said before quoting Vance’s reference to “moral trade-offs that result in favoring a strict migration policy without dehumanizing anyone.”

“But listen,” the co-host continued, “over 50 people have died in ICE custody. There are thousands of children — 6,200 — that are being held in places like Dilley Detention Center. The people that have visited those detention centers — I don’t know if you have — talk about the sub-human, infra-human conditions: the lack of clean water, the lack of medical attention, the lack of education. I would urge you, as a Christian and as a father, to visit those detention centers where the children are being held and make sure that the conditions are up to the values that we hold in this country.”

Vance then calmly responded to all that the co-hosts had thrown at him.

“We do have to strike a balance, of course, between enforcing our laws — we don’t want to dehumanize people — that is the balance that, look, law enforcement –what I’d say about this — law enforcement is always inherently not a very pretty process, especially when you’re dealing sometimes with violent people, with people who are resisting arrest.”

The vice president then correctly noted that the media has sometimes lied about migrants and ICE detainees.

“You actually look into the record,” he said moments later, “and you find out that those people were actually being violent or they did have a criminal record.”

“But the majority of people don’t have criminal records,” co-host Sunny Hostin interrupted.

That ubiquitous claim, of course, ignores the fact that migrants violated U.S. laws when they entered the country illegally.

Hostin then sounded half-hysterical as she repeated shopworn claims about ICE’s tactics.

“The majority of people that ICE is rounding up and taking out of their homes, from their families — they’re separating families, they’re using children as bait — the majority are not criminals,” she added.

Vance responded by focusing on the children. He correctly noted that during former President Joe Biden’s administration, tens of thousands of children were sex-trafficked into the country.

“Unless you enforce the border,” the vice president said, “you invite that kind of conduct. You think that our immigration policies are inhumane, based on the reporting of one person with a political bias. What I’m telling you is that it’s inhumane to allow cartels to sex traffic people across our border.”

Remarkably, Navarro then credited the Trump administration with doing “a great job closing the border.”

Haines then whines to Vance about having to explain to her kids why illegal immigrants are being deported.

Navarro then pounces and spews lies that children are being tortured, starved, and made ill in one ICE facility.

Vance calls out the media’s lies. pic.twitter.com/vc7kYateTs — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 16, 2026

As always, the immigration debate turns on whose account of events one chooses to believe.

In this case, liberals spent years denying that a migrant crisis even existed. They looked the other way when Biden’s Department of Homeland Security admitted to losing 323,000 migrant children.

Now they suddenly care about the children? They have suddenly started telling the truth about illegal immigration?

Last month, leftist protesters descended on ICE’s Delaney Hall detention center in Newark, New Jersey. There, as usual, they made nuisances of themselves on the pretext that inhumane conditions prevailed inside the facility.

Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, however, toured the facility and reported nothing of the sort.

So who do you believe? Whose track record on immigration makes them more trustworthy?

In short, Vance did all he could to contend with assertions that likely have little basis in reality.

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