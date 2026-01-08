Share
New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin and California Gov. Gavin Newsom during the 2025 New York Times Dealbook Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Dec. 3, 2025, in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

Watch: JD Vance's Priceless Response After Question About Gavin Newsom's Strange Ultra-Cross Legged Pose

 By Samuel Short  January 8, 2026 at 7:09am
California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is trying to keep himself in the limelight as a hopeful to secure his party’s nomination for the presidency in 2028.

With that yearning for attention comes scrutiny as media members pick apart not just his policies, but his mannerisms down to the odd way he sits.

On Wednesday, Fox News host Jesse Watters posted a video to social media platform X of his interview with Vice President J.D. Vance — the likely 2028 Republican nominee who could find himself squaring off against Newsom — getting his reaction to Newsom always seeming to cross his legs.

“Have you seen this guy cross his legs?” Watters asked as Vance smiled, knowing exactly what the host was referring to. “Have you ever seen anyone cross their legs like that?”

Vance, after a good laugh, told Watters, “My legs don’t cross like that.”

The remarks come as Newsom was interviewed by Andrew Sorkin, founder and editor-at-large for DealBook, at a summit posted to YouTube last month.

Newsom did cross his legs in a manner that was rather strange for a man.

Newsom’s official X account tried to take any barbs against his positioning in stride, posting an AI generated image of Newsom doing an even stranger pose.

The New York Post showed both images together.

Newsom’s post of the picture featured on the left was captioned, “Democracy requires flexibility.”

X users began mocking Newsom, saying he was identified with rampant drug users in his state.

Perhaps Newsom himself is getting high on his own supply.

On a more serious and relevant note, the 2028 election has clear choices in Newsom and Vance. The California governor is desperately trying to rip off President Donald Trump’s world-class social media presence, but is proving to be a complete farce.

Where Newsom comes off as pompous, Vance is more down-to-earth and relatable.

In his remarks to Watters about Newsom competing with former Vice President Kamala Harris for the nomination, he quipped that “the dumbest candidate will probably win.”

It’s not exactly a scathing political analysis of the opposition, but an appropriate comment nonetheless when assessing the nominees and their aptitude.

It’s only 2026, but Newsom is already getting roasted by his potential opponent.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




