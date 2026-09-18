Watch: Jelly Roll 2.0 - Blue Collar Comedy Legend Ron White Attacks TX Republicans - This After Trashing Trump Online

Ron White just did the Jelly Roll.

The Blue Collar Comedy Tour veteran sat with Joe Rogan and called Republican Senate nominee Ken Paxton a criminal and worse, Mediaite reported.



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“That guy’s just too corrupt,” White said. “He’s just a bad egg, and we don’t need him around here.”

He walked through the whistleblower firings and the multimillion-dollar taxpayer settlement. He noted the House impeachment. He said he was not surprised James Talarico is polling ahead.

“Let somebody else f***ing drive,” White said.

He did not say the words “I endorse Talarico.” He did the next thing. He told Texas to hand the wheel to the Democrat.

Will White apologize for his remarks? Yes No

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That is the same move as Jelly Roll — the country singer who got rich on heartland tickets and then told those fans to get lost.

White already had a 2023 clip going after Trump. The new tape is later, and it’s aimed at Texas Republicans and Paxton.

Paxton is a flawed nominee. The record is public. Impeachment happened. Acquittal happened. The divorce happened. Voters in the primary still picked him over John Cornyn.

Talarico is not a reform janitor. He is a progressive who spent years on the cultural left, including the gender fights parents are still living through.

White’s bargain is: slam the Republican’s sins and shrug at the Democrat’s project.

Above the Law treated the segment as the race moving onto Rogan’s couch. Fair. That is where a lot of men still get their news.

The pattern is older than this cycle. Get famous talking like the guy in the cheap seats. Cash the check. Then explain that the cheap seats are the problem.

They do not love the base. They love the base’s money until a better room opens.

Jelly Roll tried it. White is trying it with a cigar and a glass of scotch.

Paxton can answer the ethics file. Voters can weigh it.

What they should not buy is the idea that the only alternative is a man whose coalition wants to write parents out of their kids’ lives.

White said Paxton is “too corrupt” to keep around.

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