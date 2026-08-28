Watch: Jelly Roll Cries as He Apologizes for Not Going Woke Sooner

There must be something in the water over on Hollywood Boulevard, becuase hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” seems to make people routinely cry when addressing audiences tuned in for the supposed comedy show.

Host Jimmy Kimmel regularly cries when complaining on TV that the Marxist-embracing Democratic Party and the street thugs he supports don’t always get their way.

Thursday night, guest host Jelly Roll broke down in tears as he essentially apologized to the show’s audience for not letting the country know he had gone woke sooner.

The country singer, whose real name is Jason DeFord, spent the week filling in on the program and alienated scores of his own fans while spewing low-brow jokes written by Kimmel’s staff.

The 41-year-old has relentlessly targeted President Donald Trump, whom he previously shook hands with, and the “humor” came out of nowhere for people who have supported his journey from a convict to a crooner.

If you asked most people, they would probably say they aren’t upset so much that DeFord made fun of Trump.

They’d likely say they feel betrayed that a Heartland singer they supported waited to do it until he got a chance to step into the bowels of the entertainment industry — a place that has insulted them for years.

Did Jelly Roll irreparably damaged his career this week? Yes No

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In any event, DeFord took their money, then a plane to Los Angeles, and spent a week at the El Capitan Entertainment Centre working with Hollywood to show everyone his true colors.

Thursday, he touched on a Fox News segment that accused him of suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome” while essentially apologizing to the world for not having informed them of his political beliefs sooner.

He described himself as a traditional Christian and “farmer” who leans left on many issues, and also praised Kimmel’s rabidly left-wing staff.

“But I also spent this past week working in a building with the kindest, most talented group of Chihuahua-hugging, oat milk latte-loving lefties on God’s green earth,” he said. “And it was a blast.”

“And I truly am going to miss all of my communist Antifa friends here on the staff of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live,’” he added. “You guys are like family to me.”

DeFord sure forms familial bonds quickly.

He then claimed he abused the stage at the Grammys this past year by not using his acceptance speeches as a political soapbox.

“I had an opportunity to speak up for people who were scared, hurting, and felt like nobody was speaking for them. I had a microphone, and I didn’t use it the right way,” he said.

Then, he started crying like a child, and even looked back on shaking Trump’s hand during what appeared to be a good meeting between the two men at an MMA fight in 2024.

🚨 JELLY ROLL EXPOSED AS A MASSIVE FRAUD He’s now attacking Trump, yet was previously ECSTATIC when he walked up to President Trump — acting like his biggest fan Hollywood changes people for the worst! pic.twitter.com/nCxYiUuUUz — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 26, 2026

“But my daddy always told me it is never too late to do the right thing,” he said. “So, I’m going to try to do the right thing right now because human dignity isn’t Republican nor Democrat. Compassion isn’t left-wing, and mercy isn’t right-wing. Pain and healing knows no partisanship. Hurting hearts are more important than poll numbers. And there are no boundaries or borders for broken families.”

On that 2024 Trump moment, DeFord said, “A handshake is not an endorsement.”

DeFord concluded his weepy remarks with a call for unity.

He might have been making an attempt to court new fans or to tamp down some of the rhetoric he spouted throughout the week. No matter his motive, DeFord tried to play off political division in the country as being something both sides are equally responsible for, which is disingenuous.

Both sides never attempted to assassinate a president multiple times, and the right didn’t kill father and hero Corey Comperatore with a bullet intended for Trump.

The right was not responsible for the assassination of Charlie Kirk by a coward, no matter what Candace Owens says.

DeFord’s core fanbase hasn’t spent 18 months attacking ICE agents who are out trying to protect communities from imported monsters — that was leftists.

The singer’s week on “Kimmel” and his closing remarks were as empty as his act as a musician.

DeFord used Christian conservatives as a ladder. Once he got where he was going, he looked down with contempt. His only regret is that he didn’t do it sooner.

Perhaps most predictably, there was very little comedy on ABC for a week during an hour that bills itself as one for levity.

The network continues to ensure its airtime remains an in-kind contribution for Democrats — no matter who’s hosting.

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