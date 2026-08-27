Watch: Jelly Roll Targets Trump for Third Straight Night, This Time with Nastiest Attack Yet

Jelly Roll spent a third night behind Jimmy Kimmel’s desk hammering President Donald Trump — and this time the monologue was built around the president’s weight.

The country singer, born Jason DeFord, is guest hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” while Kimmel is on summer break.

Monday’s show featured crude jokes about Trump’s size and poll numbers. Tuesday he told unhappy fans they could stop streaming his music.

Wednesday he went further.

In his monologue, he said he was surprised that calling the president overweight drew more anger than anything else he had said all week.



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“I thought fat-on-fat crime was okay,” he said.

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He added that Americans can argue about whether Trump is “mentally fit,” but “we can all agree he is certainly not physically fit.”

Then the show aired a fake commercial for a made-up weight-loss shot called “Donjaro.”

The bit described a daily injection “right into your presidential a**,” with a list of side effects that included cankles and other crude punchlines, Parade reported.

He also needled Fox News after Jesse Watters suggested Ozempic and “Trump Derangement Syndrome” might explain the act. Jelly Roll said Ozempic was “the only drug I haven’t tried,” then joked that he lost 300 pounds the “old-fashioned way” with cocaine.

He later said the real method was diet and exercise.

None of this is new ground for him this week. The Western Journal covered the first monologue after fans erupted over the vulgar Trump riffs.

A follow-up documented the Tuesday double-down, when he told boycotting listeners to “go right ahead.”

Night three was the meanest of them all.

The singer built a career selling redemption songs to churchgoers and working-class country fans. Those same people are now the punchline’s audience, not the intended market.

Hollywood’s rulebook used to treat body-shaming as a firing offense. On a late-night stage aimed at Trump, it is treated as a weeklong theme.

That is the tell. The taboo applies only in one direction.

Jelly Roll can host ABC and say what he wants. Viewers can also notice that the jokes are not sharp. They are just mean, repeated, and aimed at the one president late night never leaves alone.

Obama did not get a fake drug ad about his body. Biden was handled carefully until the campaign was already over.

Trump gets three nights of fat jokes and a fake syringe.

If this is the new fan base Jelly Roll wants, he is making that choice in public. The people who bought the tickets to the redemption act are allowed to walk out.

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