Watch: Jennifer Aniston Has Opened Up on Barack Obama Cheating Rumor

The persistent rumor that Barack Obama had an affair with actress Jennifer Aniston has been given new life amid gossip that the former president is headed for divorce.

In an October 2024 interview with left-wing comedian Jimmy Kimmel, Aniston flatly denied that anything ever happened and noted that she has only met Obama once.

Kimmel had asked Aniston about the rumor, flashing a copy of “InTouch” magazine with a headline that read, “The Truth About Jen and Barack!”







“Of all the calls you get from your publicist, where you’re just like, ‘Oh no, what’s it going to be?’ … and then it’s that? I was not mad at it,” Aniston said.

“Does your publicist ever go, ‘Is there any truth to this?’” Kimmel asked.

“No, that is absolutely untrue,” Aniston said. “There is no truth.”

Aniston added that while she has met Obama once, she knows former First Lady Michelle Obama “more than him.”

The rumor originated in January 2014, when The Economist published a satirical piece about Obama having an affair with Aniston, among other prominent women, according to The Daily Beast.

Obama’s “affairs” also included former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and journalist Katie Couric.

The humorous piece was nothing more than that, and the two names weren’t connected again until August 2024, when InTouch published the Obama-Aniston story mentioned earlier.

InTouch had used the celebrity gossip podcast “Who? Weekly” as its source, according to The Beast.

UHHHHHH did anyone look INSIDE that issue In Touch cuz pic.twitter.com/zaTXlSfiUp — Who? Weekly (@whoweekly) July 27, 2024

“The goss is … Michelle and Barack are living separate lives, and Barack is f***ing Jennifer Aniston,” host Lindsey Weber reportedly said during the episode.

She also claimed that although the rumor came from “reliable sources,” it “obviously could be made up.”

Rumors of divorce began orbiting after the first lady didn’t show up to the late President Jimmy Carter’s funeral or to President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The late Sen. John McCain’s daughter, Meghan McCain, further fanned the flames as she echoed divorce rumors on her podcast “Citizen McCain” on Jan. 22.

“I have been hearing this rumor that the Obamas are getting a divorce by reputable people,” McCain said.

“I’m not talking about TMZ. I’m not talking about Perez Hilton, although I love him, he’s my friend,” she added.

“I’m talking about like very serious journalists telling me that they’re hearing that the Obama divorce rumors are true.”

“We’ve heard that for a long time,” her guest, political journalist Tara Palmeri, added. “Like I just heard that they live separate lives.”

