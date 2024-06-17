Watch: Jerry Seinfeld Turns the Tables on Anti-Israel Heckler, Makes Him the Butt of the Joke

Laughter has a unique power to disarm hateful and self-righteous people by exposing them as ridiculous.

For instance, in 1967’s “The Producers” — brought to modern audiences in a hilarious 2005 remake — Jewish-American Hollywood legend Mel Brooks made audiences laugh with a comedy about two Broadway producers who schemed to defraud their investors by hiring a flamboyantly gay director for a play entitled “Springtime for Hitler” in hopes of causing the play to flop. But the play unexpectedly succeeded when audiences loved what they interpreted as a satire of Nazi Germany. And that was, of course, what Brooks intended for the film itself.

In like manner, Jewish-American comedian Jerry Seinfeld mocked an anti-Israel protester who disrupted his comedy show over the weekend.

At Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday, a lone protester shouted so as to interrupt Seinfeld’s performance. So the comedian made his antagonist part of the show.

“We have a genius, ladies and gentlemen. He’s solved the Middle East,” a microphone-wielding Seinfeld joked to his large audience.

“He’s solved it,” the 70-year-old Seinfeld added. “It’s the Jewish comedians. That’s who we have to get!”

A clip posted to the social media platform X showed the protester continuing to yell and make emphatic-looking arm motions in the direction of the stage. Seinfeld took that in stride, too.

“They’re gonna start punching you in about three seconds,” the comedian said, presumably referring to the event’s security officials. “So I will try and get all of your genius out, so we can all learn from you.”

“It’s a comedy show, you moron. Get outta here,” he added as the crowd cheered.

On his way out of the building, the propagandized and programmed protester delivered a familiar, nauseating chant. “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” he said at least three times.

That chant and others like it have echoed across the world since Hamas’ Oct. 7 Holocaust-style attacks on Israeli civilians.

As Seinfeld’s protester departed, a frustrated audience member yelled “Get out!” A chorus of boos followed the protester out of the arena.

And Seinfeld kept the routine going.

“You’re really influencing everyone here. We’re all — we’re all on your side now because you have made your point so well and in the right venue. You’ve come to the right place for a political conversation,” the comedian said in jest.

A female voice near the camera laughed as the audience applauded.

Thus encouraged by a friendly crowd, Seinfeld continued his impromptu routine even after the protester’s eviction from the arena.

“Tomorrow we will read in the paper, ‘Middle East 100 percent solved thanks to man at the Qudos Arena stopping Jew comedian,'” Seinfeld joked.

“They stopped him. And everyone in the Middle East went, ‘Oh my g**, let’s just get along,'” he continued.

Whatever individual protesters might mean by the chant, “From the river to the sea,” pro-Palestinian voices and groups such as Amnesty International have long described Israel’s military presence in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip as part of an “occupation.”

Seinfeld seized upon that fact to draw a parallel that Australians would recognize. Specifically, he referred to ongoing problems between aboriginal Australians and the descendants of Europeans who colonized the continent long ago.

“So maybe to solve that, I will screw up Jim Jefferies in a show in New York,” Seinfeld said, referring to an Australian comedian.

“If this works, that will work,” Seinfeld continued amid laughter. “You have to go 20,000 miles from the problem and screw up a comedian. That is how you solve world issues.”

Jerry Seinfeld demolishes anti-Jewish heckler. – Sydney, Australia Crowd cheers as security boots the activist. Taken by AJA CEO Robert Gregory pic.twitter.com/9rUhfHu7tG — Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) June 16, 2024

Perhaps Seinfeld made it all look so easy because he has experience with such situations. For instance, last month in Norfolk, Virginia, the veteran comedian gave similar treatment to a pro-Palestinian protester who disrupted his show, causing the audience to turn irate and boo the protester.

“I think your message is resonating with the crowd,” Seinfeld joked. “People seem to be on your side.”

Either way, those chanting protesters — like Nazis — undoubtedly take themselves too seriously to enjoy a laugh at their own expense. But that should not stop the rest of us.

