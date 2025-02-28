Watch: Jesse Watters Blows Open Fake Epstein File Chaos in Must See Clip - Even Comey's Daughter Is in the Mix

Thursday’s chaotic release of files pertaining to late accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein unfolded partly within public view.

Then, during Thursday evening’s episode of “Jesse Watters Primetime” on Fox News, host Jesse Watters, after reviewing the day’s chaos, painted a startling picture of what might have happened behind the scenes at the FBI Field Office in New York, where Attorney General Pam Bondi alleged insubordination, as well as at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY), where disgraced former FBI Director James Comey’s daughter, among others, has handled Epstein-related prosecutions.

Readers who need a quick synopsis of the Epstein saga would do well to watch Watters’ four-minute segment.

Watters began by devoting the first half of that segment to the events of the previous 24 hours.

For instance, on Wednesday evening on Watters’ show, Bondi announced that she would likely release some Epstein-related files the next day.

Having built anticipation, however, the attorney general (or those close to her in President Donald Trump’s administration) apparently orchestrated a cringe-worthy public-relations spectacle in which a handful of prominent conservative influencers on the social media platform X received binders allegedly containing the first phase of the Epstein files release.

Photos of those influencers smiling and holding binders that contained information pertaining to child sex trafficking then circulated on X. That spectacle, needless to say, struck many X users as disrespectful in the extreme.

Meanwhile, Bondi released a letter addressed to new FBI Director Kash Patel. In that letter, she indicated that the FBI had deceived her by presenting only part of the Epstein-related evidence. She demanded delivery of all remaining materials by 8:00 a.m. EST Friday.

Finally, later in the day on X, Patel pledged transparency and accountability.

Watters reviewed all of these developments in the first half of Thursday’s segment.

Then, the host turned his attention to the situation in New York.

“So who’s in charge at the New York FBI Field Office?” Watters asked. “Who’s withholding Epstein docs from the attorney general?”

Watters then identified James Dennehy as the head of that office. In a recent email, Dennehy told his staff to “dig in” in defiance of Trump, per The New York Times.

“And don’t forget that James Comey’s daughter is an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York,” Watters added. “She worked on the Epstein and Maxwell cases.”

In 2022, United States Circuit Judge Alison J. Nathan sentenced Ghislane Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend and co-conspirator, to 20 years in prison for “conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors to participate in illegal sex acts, transporting a minor to participate in illegal sex acts, sex trafficking conspiracy, and sex trafficking of a minor,” per the U.S. Attorney’s Office of SDNY.

Meanwhile, Maxwell remains in prison. But the FBI has shown no interest in unraveling that “conspiracy.” After all, to whom did Epstein and Maxwell traffick those young girls? To date, the Bureau has arrested no one.

Watters rightfully wondered why.

“Jeffrey Epstein did act as an informant to the FBI,” the host said. “Is the Bureau embarrassed? Is the Bureau embarrassed that they let hundreds of young victims down?”

“Epstein was probably an intelligence asset, rumored to be working with the Israelis, maybe this country, probably other countries,” Watters added. “Was he a double agent? He had dirt on everyone and a knack for making cash. And he’s dead.”

Then came the powerful conclusion.

“So the government has no one to protect but themselves,” Watters said.

It seems like there’s a lot of “doubling duping” going around here concerning the Epstein files. pic.twitter.com/JG4dcudhai — Merissa Hansen (@merissahansen17) February 28, 2025

In short, everything about this stinks, and Watters perfectly explains the reasons why.

Of course, the binder fiasco made Bondi and the entire Trump administration look bad. Americans will forgive and forget that episode, however, when the powerful people protecting Epstein’s pedophile clients receive justice.

As it stands, we have mountains of evidence suggesting that the FBI has no interest in revealing the truth. Instead, the Bureau has declared war on Trump, his administration officials, and his supporters.

Bondi and Patel must get control of SDNY and the FBI Field Office in New York, immediately.

