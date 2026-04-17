Watch: Jessica Tarlov Collapses, Head in Hands, Under Greg Gutfeld's Blistering Onslaught - 'Why Are You on the 20 of Every 80/20 Issue?'

Greg Gutfeld might be the funniest conservative on television today, but he wasn’t joking around Thursday — and Jessica Tarlov wasn’t laughing.

On Fox News’ “The Five,” Gutfeld launched a blistering attack on Tarlov and the Democatic strategist’s fellow leftists that summed up exactly why they’re on the wrong side of issues most Americans agree on.

And they agree with President Donald Trump.

HOLY CRAP. Greg Gutfeld just OBLITERATED Jessica Tarlov to her FACE “Why are you on the 20 of EVERY 80-20 ISSUE? Because you divorced POLITICAL DESIRES from HUMAN NEEDS!” “Then you have to DRESS UP your decisions as compassion when they’re merely wants from an activist… pic.twitter.com/Ov5skMI7AU — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 16, 2026

Simply put, members of the Democratic leadership class, California Gov. Gavin Newsom — an aspiring presidential contender — and former Vice President Kamala Harris — a once and potentially future presidential candidate — confuse their own personal convictions with the beliefs of the country as a whole, Gutfeld said.

And they couldn’t be more wrong.

“You can’t understand Trump because his political decisions align with his personal and patriotic ones,” Gutfeld told Tarlov. “You understand Kamala. You understand Gavin. You understand Biden because their political decisions are divorced from the things people want.

“Why are you on the 20 of every 80/20 issue? It’s because you divorce political desires from human needs. And then you have to dress up your decision as compassion when they’re merely wants from an activist class.

“The thing about Trump is, I don’t care whether you like him or hate him. You’re suffering from the Trump-American alignment problem. Political, personal and patriotic desires all stack up.”

That nails it in a nutshell.

Trump’s professional life as a developer was built — literally — on understanding the needs of his clients and customers. His political life has been built on understanding the need of Americans to have a federal government that represents and protects them when they need it to, and leaves them alone for the rest.

That’s the approach envisioned by the Founders — and it created the wealthiest, most powerful nation the world has ever seen.

It’s almost the exact opposite of the modern Democratic Party approach.

It’s prioritized the “needs” of countless millions of illegal immigrants over American citizens, made a fetish of the will of the “internatonal communnity” over the American nation, and put a premium the desires of niche segments of the population — transgender activists, racist grifters and the rest — over the vast majority of Americans of all races and walks of life who simply want to be free to improve life for themselves, their families and their communities.

From the time he launched his first presidential campaign in 2015, Trump has spoken directly to that majority. After his seemingly inconceivable defeat of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, he spent his first term backing up his words.

fter his 2024 victory, he’s spending his second term doing the same. And by all indications, he means exactly what he says.

As Gutfeld put it, “political, personal and patriotic desires all stack up.”

His Democratic opponents, meanwhile, remain committed beyond all reason to their own indecent ideology — claiming “compassion” drives them to protect illegal alien criminals at the cost of innocent lives, support a medical-industrial complex that preys on sexually confused children, and oppose common-sense measures to protect the integrity of American elections.

Tarlov had good reason to hang her head in her hands. Her party does, too.

Whatever the result of the November midterms (the party in the White House traditionally fares poorly) it’s not going to change that overarching fact.

There aren’t many issues in the U.S. where 80 percent of the country is united against 20 percent, but Democrats are on the wrong side of all of them.

On Thursday’s “The Five,” Gutfeld explained why.

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