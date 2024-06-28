Watch: Jill Biden Leads Joe Off Stage as CNN Cameras Capture Brutal Debate Moment - 'This Is Insane'

President Joe Biden looked so dazed and confused after his dismal debate performance against former President Donald Trump on Thursday that he had to be escorted off stage by his wife.

A shocking video posted on X showed first lady Jill Biden holding her apparently disoriented husband‘s hand as she helped him navigate a small set of steps on the podium.

“CNN’s cameras captured the 81-year-old president’s wife taking her husband by the hand and slowly leading him down the stage’s three or so steps after his showdown with former President Donald Trump wrapped up,” the New York Post reported.

🚨Zoomed in video of Jill Biden leading Joe off the debate stage. This is insane. pic.twitter.com/QJhkfetdWz — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 28, 2024

“This is insane,” conservative social media commentator Greg Price wrote.

The debate took place at CNN’s Atlanta headquarters and was moderated by the left-wing cable network’s anti-Trump personalities Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

Video clips of the so-called leader of the free world looking so frail and punchy sent shockwaves across social media.

Is Biden too weak? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (499 Votes) No: 1% (5 Votes)

“Watch Joe Biden get escorted off the stage!” Donald Trump Jr. wrote on X.

“What a stark contrast between how Trump left the stage and how Biden is exiting.”

Watch Joe Biden get escorted off the stage! What a stark contrast between how Trump left the stage and how Biden is exiting. #debate pic.twitter.com/Um9xhPAyMs — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 28, 2024

Jill Biden has to come out and help Joe off the debate stage as Trump walks off with his detail.. pic.twitter.com/RrXI7go7Lw — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) June 28, 2024

Numerous X users slammed the first lady, accusing her of “elder abuse” for allowing her husband to appear in public in such a weakened state.

“Jill should be ashamed of herself and the whole family for letting Joe go through this humiliation,” one commenter remarked.

Jill should be ashamed of herself and the whole family for letting Joe go through this humiliation — egykettoharom🦮 (@11egyy22) June 28, 2024

It’s actually quite sad. This was elderly abuse on full display. Everyone who is suppose to care about Biden should be ashamed. — Pam Bible (@bible1_pam) June 28, 2024

It’s sad. His wife is despicable for allowing this — Burke (@BitsofBurke) June 28, 2024

Other X commenters lamented that Biden’s frailty reflects poorly on the United States and endangers national security.

There is no victory in this. That’s the President of the United States. And the world is watching. — Orwell’s Handmaid ✝️🇺🇸❤️ (@orwellshandmaid) June 28, 2024

This was a terrible night for the country. And Trump aside, no matter what Dems do, Biden is POTUS for next 7 months. Every enemy of the United States knows that. Perilous time. — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) June 28, 2024

The debate was an epic disaster for Biden, who mumbled incoherently throughout the evening.

His atrocious performance will undoubtedly hurt his tanking poll numbers, which are already in freefall.

While Biden’s nonstop stream of inexcusable mental lapses may seem funny, they’re no joke. The weakness he’s projecting endangers the United States and the entire world.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.