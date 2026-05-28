WATCH: Jill Biden's Staggering Admission - She Thought Joe Was Having a Stroke During Trump Debate, But Didn't Get Him Help

Former First Lady Jill Biden is so desperate to pump up sales of her new book that she inadvertently admitted to lying about her husband’s flailing mental fitness during the 2024 presidential campaign.

In a bombshell confession this week, Jill revealed that she thought former President Joe Biden was having a stroke on stage during his ill-fated June 2024 debate against President Donald Trump.

As a reminder, the nation was shocked by Biden’s alarming debate performance, during which he repeatedly froze on camera, mumbled incoherently, and looked generally dazed and confused.

“I was frightened because I had never, ever, seen Joe like that before or since — never,” she told CBS News in an interview scheduled to air on Sunday.

“As I watched it, I thought, ‘Oh, my God, he’s having a stroke.’ And it scared me to death,” the former first lady recalled.

Jill made the frank admission while shilling her forthcoming memoir, “View from the East Wing.”

If she really thought Joe was having a stroke, why didn’t she immediately get him medical help?

Are you surprised Jill didn't get her husband immediate medical attention when she thought he was having a stroke? Yes No

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WATCH: Jill Biden has revealed she thought Joe was having an actual stroke during his fateful debate with Trump. The ex-first lady said “it scared me to death.” But there’s no adequate explanation for her failing to get Joe immediate medical attention.pic.twitter.com/SpHrlqDW6Z — The Western Journal (@WesternJournalX) May 27, 2026

Of course, Jill’s newfound candor contradicts the years of blatant lying and cover-ups she and the Biden administration engaged in during his tenure.

In a 2021 CBS News interview, she slammed concerns about her husband’s questionable mental sharpness as “ridiculous.”

Right after Joe Biden’s alarming 2024 debate performance, Jill praised her husband, saying he “did such a great job.”

Mike LaRosa, the former communications director for Jill Biden, scoffed at her belated, opportunistic frankness.

“Unfortunately, when you wait this long to tell your own story in your own words, it’s extremely hard to put the toothpaste back in the tube,” LaRosa told the New York Post.

“She owed it to herself to be candid and transparent in the moment, or the days after.”

🚨Zoomed in video of Jill Biden leading Joe off the debate stage. This is insane. pic.twitter.com/QJhkfetdWz — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 28, 2024

Another former Biden staffer expressed outrage at the brazen lies they had told following the then-president’s disastrous debate performance.

“Why did we push out he had a cold, if she thought he had a stroke?” the source told the New York Post.

It’s unclear if Jill thinks that by being honest now, the public will forgive and forget her sinister cover-ups of her husband’s dwindling mental sharpness, which compromised national security.

At the very least, her ruthless ambition to score another four years as first lady — at her husband’s expense — exposes Jill’s warped nature.

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