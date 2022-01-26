Share
Commentary

Watch: Jim Acosta Compares Trump's Ridicule Over His Reporting to Being Physically Abused

 By Grant Atkinson  January 26, 2022 at 1:11pm
Humility has never been a strong suit for CNN host Jim Acosta. During his guest hosting appearance in Chris Cuomo’s former time slot on Monday, he showed his prideful side once again.

According to Fox News, Acosta’s time was ending, and he was handing off to fellow CNN host Don Lemon.

“As someone who witnessed the unraveling of our democracy, had a front row seat to it … is it better?” Lemon asked Acosta. “Worse? Can we turn this around in your estimation? You were the White House correspondent for the entire Trump reign.”

“Yeah, and I’ve got the marks on my back to prove it, Don,” Acosta responded.

First of all, Acosta’s suggestion that he is some sort of victim for his coverage of former President Donald Trump is ridiculous. Trump certainly criticized him at times, but that behavior is hardly exclusive the Trump administration.

Just two days ago, President Joe Biden called Fox News reporter Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a b****”

WARNING: The following video contains language some viewers may find disturbing.

Unlike Acosta, Doocy did not perform an insufferable victim routine. Instead, he talked about it on Fox News’ “The Five” and laughed at a joke from co-host Jesse Waters that Biden’s statement had not been fact checked.

Second, Acosta equating verbal criticism from Trump to physical abuse is disrespectful to actual abuse victims. Many Americans have suffered horrible injuries as a result of abuse from criminals, and that is much worse than whatever verbal jabs Acosta had to endure.

This is far from the first time Acosta has performed such a self-aggrandizing stunt. In March 2021, he posted a picture of himself getting vaccinated, and social media users quickly noticed the not-so-humble brag on his shirt.

Do you think there is a double standare between Democrats and conservative reporters and Republicans and liberal reporters?

“In 2020, I covered the impeachment trial & a caucus night (that lasted a week) & the primaries & the covid pandemic & the economic crash & the racial justice protests & Lafayette Square & so many rallies & the death of RBG & the president’s 1AM coronavirus diagnosis & a Supreme Court confirmation & an election night (that lasted a week) & things by tweet & the recounts & the presidential transition & I have a commemorative shirt to prove it,” the shirt read.

Other Twitter users also pointed out the insane level of pride Acosta was displaying by bragging about himself on his shirt.

Acosta may think he deserves praise and recognition for his coverage of the Trump administration, but many Americans are growing tired of his routine.

Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
